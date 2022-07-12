Mechanical Roots Release Brand New Single "The Fight"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Los Angeles based melodic-alt rock band, Mechanical Roots, share their brand new single "The Fight." Written by the band themselves, the track delivers an uplifting message to its listeners to continue to push forward and fight even when life kicks you down over and over again. Listen to "The Fight" now below:



About the song, lead singer, Kev O'Brien says, "This song is a special one for me. It takes on the feeling of battling your inner demons. After the pandemic I felt a lot of people were going through self struggle. This was my way of getting me through it."



