Pine Barons Release New Single "Long Season"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pine Barons is back with the focus track off their new Fishmans Tribute Album, I LOVE FISH!

On the track, lead vocalist/ multi-instrumentalist Keith Abrams says: "For the legendary Fishmans track, LONG SEASON, we challenged ourselves and experimented with new recording techniques. This included building custom wind chimes out of glockenspiel tone bars, bells, forks and knives, dangling from the rim of a bike tire we hung from the ceiling. Two mics coming out of the ears of a mannequin head were placed beneath the spinning wind chimes and were used to record it for a binaural effect.



We also ran through a field of snow geese with three different samplers for a transition. I basically had to relearn how to sing with LONG SEASON (and a lot of the songs on I LOVE FISH) because parts are very difficult to sing and to sustain. Since Sato sang in such a high register, I had to try out various different voices or versions of my own voice to see what worked with the mood of the song. Tracking LONG SEASON was an incredibly arduous process and we hope we did it justice!"



