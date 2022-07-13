Rock Icon Dee Snider Leads Raucous Protest Against AT&T And Verizon In Times Square



To hold AT&T and Verizon accountable for recently raising prices anywhere from $6 to $12 a month for some longtime customers, T-Mobile tapped musician, actor and general badass Dee Snider to help let the Carriers know that the Un-carrier heard their silence loud and clear. And so did consumers, businesses and the wireless industry, and they're not gonna take it anymore.



Earlier today, Snider rallied a crowd in Times

https://tmobile-newsroom.wistia.com/medias/emnmrn48w1

"People are clearly fed up with these price hikes, and there's no better global stage for making a statement than Times Square," said Snider. "Raising rates on people isn't just infuriating, it's unnecessary - as T-Mobile has proved."



While AT&T and Verizon have responded to inflation by asking for more money from customers, T-Mobile is helping to tackle it with Price Lock, which guarantees the Un-carrier won't raise rate plan prices even as costs for everything else increase.



T-Mobile isn't alone, either. Providers like Mint Mobile, Ultra



In the meantime, T-Mobile is here to save AT&T and Verizon customers from further frustration. Not only can families and businesses switch and save with T-Mobile, but they also have peace of mind their rate plan price won't go up with T-Mobile's Price Lock.



