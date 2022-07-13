Stacey Jackson Releases Her Latest Single 'Urgent' A Cover Of Foreigner's Timeless '80s Classic, Transforming It Into Its Very Own Modern-Day Dance Floor Hit!





Singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, TV presenter & mother of four, Stacey Jackson is an inspiration for stay-at- home moms when she shot to fame, having launched her music career at age 40. Following the chart success of her debut single, Stacey has gone on to release four albums & over a dozen singles, and recorded 'Live It Up' with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The record recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and was rebooted & relaunched in June 2021, featuring brand new mixes which included the Pink Pandas. She has also worked with Papa Levi & prolific dance music producers & remixers such as C-Rod and Dave Audé. She's toured the world from stadiums to floats at Pride, stepping out in her trademark high heels & hot pants. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What better way to bring back that unforgettable feeling of the '80s than to literally reawaken into our very own ears, all whilst spicing it up with a contemporary twist. Stacey Jackson's latest single does just that, creating a cover of the Worldwide No.1 single 'Urgent' from British-American rock band Foreigner, released back in1981. Jackson has created a single that warps time itself, bringing forward an '80s classic and remodelling the framework into its very own modern-day dance hit.Released on the 8th of July, 'Urgent' is the sound of one of this year's biggest dance-floor fillers. Championed by energy perfect for any high-level workout or euphoric dance, Stacey Jackson's 'Urgent' was cultivated solely to get completely lost within it. The Foreigner's hit has been expertly transformed into a 21st-century wonder.Remembering the single when it first came out and having a deep love and affiliation for the band itself, 'Urgent' can only be described as the perfect single for Stacey to use. 'Urgent' has been taken from Jackson's forthcoming EP, which will be released later this fall. The EP will be composed of original '80s inspired tracks, keeping up with her love for the decade and the feel of her single 'FLIPSIDE'. 'Urgent' will see the production from the likes of Shanghai Surprize and Craig J, creating a single perfect for this EP."I'm so excited to put out a brand-new dance record this summer! With most of the world opened up again I think people are geared up to dance and party so I thought it would be fun to create a dance track of a record that holds a special place in my heart. My originals are largely inspired by 1980s songs — given that I grew up in that era. I love the band Foreigner for many reasons and I especially love "Urgent" which originally came out when I was 12!""But I specifically chose that song because I wanted to make the people on the dance floor this summer feel the way I felt when it first came out in 1981. I love the melody and I'm super pumped up to perform it this summer at festivals and prides."Stacey's love for the '80s is unmatched. She stars in her very own TV show 'Stacey Jackson in the 80s'(Spotlight TV, Sky Channel 365 and Freest 500). A weekly music that brings back the classics of a decade, featuring some of the time's most iconic music and videos. Premiering last June, the show is still going on strong, with Stacey's most recent single 'FLIPSIDE' which gained the No.1 spot on the Global Digital Radio chart in fact playing the role of intro for the show.Singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, TV presenter & mother of four, Stacey Jackson is an inspiration for stay-at- home moms when she shot to fame, having launched her music career at age 40. Following the chart success of her debut single, Stacey has gone on to release four albums & over a dozen singles, and recorded 'Live It Up' with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The record recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and was rebooted & relaunched in June 2021, featuring brand new mixes which included the Pink Pandas. She has also worked with Papa Levi & prolific dance music producers & remixers such as C-Rod and Dave Audé. She's toured the world from stadiums to floats at Pride, stepping out in her trademark high heels & hot pants.



