Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To 'The Speed Of Now World Tour' Fall Leg





"THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," which brought Urban back to the road late last month after nearly four years, continues through the summer with Andress, before taking on Hubbard for more than two-dozen shows to run through November. For information on where to get tickets go here.



Urban's shows feature many of his 24 No. 1 hits, some not played in years, as well as new songs never performed live. In addition, Urban's set list includes his latest single "Brown Eyes Baby," as well as songs reworked specifically for "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR."

"I'm psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my "SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," said Urban. "...it's like some Ocean's 11 sh#t, and it's gonna be a BLAST!!!!!"



Hubbard brings to the tour his trademark high-energy performance style, as well as songs from an upcoming new album. The project's first single, "5 Foot 9," has over 40M global streams and is quickly moving up the charts. The second track from the project, "35's" has over 1M global streams and his next song, "Way Home," will be released July 15.



"I've been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live," says Hubbard. "I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can't wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country."



Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban's concerts as ones "not to be missed," as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD" TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the summer.



"THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" DATES:























October 1 - Ft. Worth - Dickies Arena

October 6 - Lexington - Rupp Arena

October 7 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

October 8 - Atlanta -

October 13 - Savannah - Enmarket Arena

October 14 - Knoxville - Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 - Charleston - Charleston Coliseum

October 20 - Wilkes-Barre - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 - Uncasville - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 - Belmont Park - UBS

November 4 - Peoria - - Peoria Civic Center







His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons,



Tyler Hubbard's face and name are familiar - and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. He's spent the last decade traveling the globe and performing with his trademark high energy style and now Hubbard is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, performing his new solo music for live audiences around the country.



The Georgia-native and prolific songwriter has been working on his debut solo album release on EMI Nashville, which Hubbard is co-producing and writing on every song. Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," has over 40M global streams and is solidly inside the Top 25 at radio.



3x GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter



"Good Person follows Andress' record-breaking debut, Lady Like, named "one of the year's strongest albums" by Associated Press and one of Billboard's Top 10 Best Country Albums of 2020. The celebrated LP earnedAndress3 GRAMMY nominations including Best New Artist and spawned the multi-platinum No. 1 radio single "More Hearts Than Mine."



Andress is also a 4x ACM Award, 3x CMA Award and 2x CMT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Keith Urban's "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" shifted into overdrive today, with news that Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line, will join Urban's fall lineup, that already includes 3x GRAMMY® nominee Ingrid Andress. Urban, whose shows are a legendary combination of freneticism and unpredictability debuts his new lineup, a musically explosive trifecta on September 3rd at The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA."THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," which brought Urban back to the road late last month after nearly four years, continues through the summer with Andress, before taking on Hubbard for more than two-dozen shows to run through November. For information on where to get tickets go here.Urban's shows feature many of his 24 No. 1 hits, some not played in years, as well as new songs never performed live. In addition, Urban's set list includes his latest single "Brown Eyes Baby," as well as songs reworked specifically for "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.""I'm psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my "SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR," said Urban. "...it's like some Ocean's 11 sh#t, and it's gonna be a BLAST!!!!!"Hubbard brings to the tour his trademark high-energy performance style, as well as songs from an upcoming new album. The project's first single, "5 Foot 9," has over 40M global streams and is quickly moving up the charts. The second track from the project, "35's" has over 1M global streams and his next song, "Way Home," will be released July 15."I've been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live," says Hubbard. "I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can't wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country."Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban's concerts as ones "not to be missed," as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD" TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the summer."THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" DATES: September 3 - Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre September 8 - Phoenix - Footprint Center September 9 - San Diego - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre September 10 - Los Angeles - The Kia Forum September 15 - Salt Lake City - USANA Amphitheatre September 16 - Denver - - Ball Arena September 17 - Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena September 22 - Grand Rapids - Van Andel Arena September 23 - Columbus - Nationwide Arena September 29 - Kansas City - T-Mobile Center September 30 - Oklahoma City Paycom CenterOctober 1 - Ft. Worth - Dickies ArenaOctober 6 - Lexington - Rupp ArenaOctober 7 - Nashville - Bridgestone ArenaOctober 8 - Atlanta - State Farm ArenaOctober 13 - Savannah - Enmarket ArenaOctober 14 - Knoxville - Thompson Boling ArenaOctober 15 - Charleston - Charleston ColiseumOctober 20 - Wilkes-Barre - Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 21 - Uncasville - Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 22 - Belmont Park - UBS Arena at Belmont ParkNovember 4 - Peoria - - Peoria Civic Center Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music. This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY® Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.Tyler Hubbard's face and name are familiar - and his voice is a staple on country music radio. With 19 No. 1 singles, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. He's spent the last decade traveling the globe and performing with his trademark high energy style and now Hubbard is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, performing his new solo music for live audiences around the country.The Georgia-native and prolific songwriter has been working on his debut solo album release on EMI Nashville, which Hubbard is co-producing and writing on every song. Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," has over 40M global streams and is solidly inside the Top 25 at radio.3x GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress has revealed details about her sophomore album, Good Person, where she returns to the reflection and confession at the core of her GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Lady Like. Good Person, out August 26th, plumbs even deeper and will feature the recently released tracks "Pain," "Seeing Someone Else" and the album's title track, hailed by Rolling Stone as "a gripping examination of the way we perceive others and compare ourselves without ever knowing the full story."Good Person follows Andress' record-breaking debut, Lady Like, named "one of the year's strongest albums" by Associated Press and one of Billboard's Top 10 Best Country Albums of 2020. The celebrated LP earnedAndress3 GRAMMY nominations including Best New Artist and spawned the multi-platinum No. 1 radio single "More Hearts Than Mine."Andress is also a 4x ACM Award, 3x CMA Award and 2x CMT Music Award nominee and has nearly a billion global streams to her name. Andress is currently sitting in the Top 20at country radio with her gold certified single "Wishful Drinking" featuring Sam Hunt, which has garnered over 130 million global streams to date and is on the road with Keith Urban for the 52-date North American leg of his world tour.



