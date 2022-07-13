New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Neptun Records presents you a new jam by the German producer and dj Nick Acid, titled "XTC".

"XTC" is a powerful and rampant Peak-time Techno tune, with an hard-hitting combination of kick and bassline, and a branwashing synth melody, constantly growing until the track allows itself a melodic and emotional break.



Designed for the darkest hours on the dancefloor, "XTC" is ready to be dropped during your next dj set, and unleash all its energy.

It will be available as Spotify Exclusive on July the 13th, and on July the 20th on the other digital stores.

Don't miss it!



