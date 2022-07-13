Jazz Supergroup Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese, And Esperanza Spalding Captured On Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival





In a testament to the level of trust and respect shared between these great artists, Shorter, Carrington, Genovese and spalding had a mere outline of how the music might evolve when they took the stage, choosing instead to leave space for spontaneous expression. Terri Lyne Carrington remembers, "We rehearsed some themes earlier that day, but the preparation was really from our lives and profound experiences with each other." Four lifetimes in music - spread across generations - made these performances possible, erasing the boundaries between composition and improvisation, ensembles and solos in the process.



Whether it is the Shorter and spalding composition "Endangered Species" (a landmark of mood-shifting free-form exploration),



Wayne Shorter - who many consider to be jazz's greatest living composer in addition to being a distinctive and innovative stylist on both tenor and soprano - has contributed inventive solos and innovative compositions to three history-making musical institutions: Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers (1959-63), the Miles Davis Quintet (1964-70), and Weather Report (1971-86), co-founding the latter with Joe Zawinul.



Shorter sums up the



Terri Lyne Carrington began playing drums when she was seven, performed with pioneering jazz flugel hornist Clark Terry at ten, and was awarded a scholarship to the Berklee College Of



Carrington first recorded with Wayne Shorter on 1987's Joy Ryder, and is on the esperanza spalding albums Chamber



esperanza spalding's breakthrough came with her sensational second album, 2008's Esperanza, and in 2011, she won the coveted Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Since then, she has played with Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Fred Hersch, ACS (a collaboration with Terri Lyne Carrington and Geri Allen), and has since led such albums as Chamber



spalding's music, like that of Carrington and Shorter, has never fit into a simple category. Of her night playing with Shorter, Carrington and Genovese, spalding says "That night in Detroit, when we felt ourselves lift off musically, I learned a different definition of flying, of building while flying, and of 'we.'"



Leo Genovese was born in Argentina, first played piano when he was five, and studied at the University of



"Wayne, Terri Lyne and Esperanza are musical superheroes in all places and in all times," Genovese shares of the admiration he holds for his fellow quartet members. "To be able to share sound, to learn from them and to feel them as friends is a blessing."



This performance is dedicated to the memory of pianist and composer Geri Allen,who was originally to be a part of the group, but passed away in June of 2017.



Recorded Live At The 2017



Vinyl Edition Includes Exclusive Bonus Track: "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (A Conversation)"



TRACKLIST:

Someplace Called "

Endangered Species

Encontros e Despedidas

Drummers Song

Midnight In Carlotta's Hair

*Vinyl Exclusive* The Stuff That Dreams Are Made (A Conversation)



