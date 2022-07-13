Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce First 2023 US Tour Dates





European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.



Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning Wednesday July 20 at 10am local time (full details below).



The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.



For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10am and 2pm local time. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3pm local time with no code required.



For the performances at the Toyota Center (Houston, TX), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH), the general onsale will begin at 10am local time on their respective onsale dates with no Verified Fan code required. To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale cities, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen



Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.



The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards. For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net



TOUR DATES

FEB 1 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie

FEB 3 — Atlanta, GA @

FEB 5 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (On-Sale: Wed, July 20 at 10AM ET)

FEB 7 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (On-Sale: Wed, July 20 at 10AM ET)

FEB 10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM CT)

FEB 14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center* (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM CT)

FEB 16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM CT)

FEB 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (On-Sale: Wed, July 27 at 10AM CT)

FEB 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (On-Sale: Wed, July 20 at 10AM CT)

FEB 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM PT)

FEB 27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge

MAR 2 — Denver, CO @ Ball

MAR 5 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel

MAR 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (On-Sale: Wed, July 27 at 10AM CT)

MAR 9 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide

MAR 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM ET)

MAR 14 — Albany, NY @ MVP

MAR 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center* (On-Sale: Tue, July 26 at 10AM ET)

MAR 18 —

MAR 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden (On-Sale: Wed, July 20 at 10AM ET)

MAR 23 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (On-Sale: Wed, July 27 at 10AM ET)

MAR 25 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (On-Sale: Fri, July 22 at 10AM ET)

MAR 27 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One

MAR 29 — Detroit, MI @ Caesars

APR 1 — New York, NY @ Madison

APR 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (On-Sale: Fri, July 29 at 10AM ET)

APR 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* (On-Sale: Wed, July 27 at 10AM ET)

APR 7 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore

APR 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS

APR 11 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS

APR 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (On-Sale: Fri, July 29 at 10AM ET)

