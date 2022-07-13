Fatboy Slim To Release 'Right Here, Right Then' Hardback Book And Digipak





LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Fatboy Slim today announces the forthcoming release of 'Right Here, Right Then', a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the infamous Big Beach Boutique. The album, available on hardback book and CD digipak formats, comprising multiple recordings of the original set, a brand new DJ mix, DVD of the original concert, 48 page 12" book with photos and foreword by Fatboy Slim and much more across both formats. 'Right Here, Right Then' will be released on 2nd September on BMG.On July 13, 2002, more than 250,000 concert goers gathered on Brighton Beach, in what was described as the "biggest event the UK has ever seen." The crowd was more than four times the expected size and at the time, doubled Brighton's population. A year earlier, about 40,000 people attended the first of the Big Beach Boutique events. But in 2002, Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, performed the second of his free open-air concerts on Brighton beach in front of a record breaking crowd. From the first-time ravers, the veterans and the dedicated superfans to the curious locals, it felt like the world went down to Brighton for Fatboy Slim's Big Beach Boutique II. Fatboy Slim says: "I think I was too stressed on the day about crowd safety to really take it all in, to fully enjoy the experience. Now I feel I can look back at the footage, remember the tunes, that sunset, my home seafront looking like a carnival in Brazil, so many beautiful people having the time of their lives, I have never seen such joyous madness, such good natured abandon…A wise man once described me as 'a shepherd of moments'".



