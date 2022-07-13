Clouzine alum ANAYA MUSIC drops her new album ASCENSION and with a video focusing on healing frequency of 432 Hz



She is an academician with several degrees from renowned universities (MSc, PhD, and Post-Doctoral Degree).



At a time where we all suffer from the effects of a worldwide pandemic, the war in Ukraine and increasing signs of a global recession, it is important to stay calm and confident. This can be achieved by listening to Anaya Musicës new album ìAscensionî.

The 432 HZ healing frequency calms the mind and the nervous system and creates a state of harmony, balance and peace. It is recorded using Tec Immersion 360 degrees.

Ascension is the realm of beauty, peace and tranquillity, where you meet your Enlightened Soulmate.

The video ìInner Peaceî first track of the album is about the art of cultivating Inner peace through contemplation and the tree represents the wisdom to live life.

Ascension came to life, Anayaës musical work is about spiritual evolution, transcendence in order to elevate the vibration in the Universe, to integrate soul and body and to create alignment and mind awareness.







https://music.apple.com/br/album/ascension/1613056785?l=en

https://open.spotify.com/album/5Cdk3iaNRyEy7ZKqBgrP8J?si=B7Gm4XgNTDOUNwGLZ0BU3Q

https://youtu.be/37jHSLknwxo



All

Publishing by AnayaMusic (ASCAP).

Editing,mixing, mastering and Sound Design by Pedro Tavares and Anaya

Produced in Immersion 360o System.

Creative consultant Suzanne Doucet.



VÌdeo filmed by Anaya in Brazil.

Video produced and edited by Anaya

Video directed by Anaya Music.



All music arrangements, performed and produced by Anaya Music.

www.anayamusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anaya Kunst (Anaya Music) is a New Age music composer, multi-award-winning Artist, a Clouzine alum, filmmaker (garnered accolades from USA, UK to Bhutan), producer, recording artist and author. She is passionate about elevating the human spirit through the power of music and visuals and the universal vibration of Love and Peace.She is an academician with several degrees from renowned universities (MSc, PhD, and Post-Doctoral Degree).At a time where we all suffer from the effects of a worldwide pandemic, the war in Ukraine and increasing signs of a global recession, it is important to stay calm and confident. This can be achieved by listening to Anaya Musicës new album ìAscensionî.The 432 HZ healing frequency calms the mind and the nervous system and creates a state of harmony, balance and peace. It is recorded using Tec Immersion 360 degrees.Ascension is the realm of beauty, peace and tranquillity, where you meet your Enlightened Soulmate.The video ìInner Peaceî first track of the album is about the art of cultivating Inner peace through contemplation and the tree represents the wisdom to live life.Ascension came to life, Anayaës musical work is about spiritual evolution, transcendence in order to elevate the vibration in the Universe, to integrate soul and body and to create alignment and mind awareness.https://music.apple.com/br/album/ascension/1613056785?l=enhttps://open.spotify.com/album/5Cdk3iaNRyEy7ZKqBgrP8J?si=B7Gm4XgNTDOUNwGLZ0BU3Qhttps://youtu.be/37jHSLknwxoAll Music composed by Tania Mara Botelho (AnayaMusic)Publishing by AnayaMusic (ASCAP).Editing,mixing, mastering and Sound Design by Pedro Tavares and Anaya Music at the Recording Studio 1234.Produced in Immersion 360o System.Creative consultant Suzanne Doucet.VÌdeo filmed by Anaya in Brazil.Video produced and edited by Anaya Music and Marcio AlvesVideo directed by Anaya Music.All music arrangements, performed and produced by Anaya Music.www.anayamusic.com



