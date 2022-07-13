|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Multi-Platinum Singer Jeremy Zucker Teams Up With LG To Highlight LG's Market-Leading Products
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
375 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
214 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
337 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
891 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
415 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
547 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
Clouzine alum ANAYA MUSIC drops her new album ASCENSION and with a video focusing on healing frequency of 432 Hz
Inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival Celebrates Asian Talent And Culture With Global Fans Coming To Barclays Center In Brooklyn On November 26, 2022
KISS Premieres The First Unreleased Live Track "Let Me Go, Rock 'n Roll" From 'Kiss - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977'
Late, Great Schubert: Herbert Blomstedt Makes His Deutsche Grammophon Debut In Time To Celebrate His 95th Birthday
Dimitri Vegas Teams With David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, & Azteck For His Second Solo Single "The Drop"
Jazz Supergroup Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese, And Esperanza Spalding Captured On Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
Eminem Announces Curtain Call 2; Newest Greatest Hits Package From Rap Icon Set For Release August 5, 2022