Maluma, Becky G, Prince Royce, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, And More Join Inaugural Rumbazo Latin Music & Culture Festival In Las Vegas

"We're incredibly passionate about creating engaging experiences for our consumers, and we saw an opportunity to build on last summer's Reventón de Verano, our award-winning virtual celebration of Hispanic music, food, and culture, to do something brand new in the Latin music festival space," said Ronnie Yoked, Head of Experiential Marketing, Anheuser-Busch. "Working with our partners, we've each leveraged our unique capabilities to build a strong team dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and dynamic Latin music communities that inspire us to create a future with more cheers for years to come. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic weekend!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RUMBAZO - el reventón del año - will take place across Las Vegas on September 10 +11, kicking off Hispanic Heritage month with a series of events including a highly anticipated one-day music festival on September 10th.The marquee music festival - a true celebration of Latin rhythm and pride - will include performances by globally acclaimed artists including Maluma, Prince Royce, Natanael Cano, Ivy Queen, and more."I'm looking forward to performing at Rumbazo, in celebration of our Latin music and culture! So happy to be a part of this reventón del año!" RUMBAZO festival headliner Maluma expressed.The festival will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, and tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT, starting at just $59.00.In addition to the music festival, RUMBAZO will feature an invitation-only welcome event hosted by Becky G on September 10, an after-party sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, and a high-energy pool party to close the weekend celebration on Sunday, September 11, all featuring globally-renowned iconic Latin music stars as well as the hottest breakthrough artists.Artists participating in RUMBAZO weekend include:MalumaBecky G Prince RoyceNatanael CanoIvy QueenOmar ApolloYendryChimbalaBlessdJon ZAngie Vee"While this may be regarded as a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo including a number of fun-filled events to enjoy a diversity of Latin music, dance and food," said Vic Juarez, RUMBAZO festival organizer. "We invite the Las Vegas community and Latin music lovers throughout the country to join us for this massive party.""We are excited to welcome Rumbazo and this globally acclaimed roster of Latin talent to our venue. It is the perfect way to kick-off a month that celebrates the diversity and richness of our culture," said Bud Pico from the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center."Hispanic Heritage Month is incredibly important to our community. We're excited to be working with the Rumbazo team to make this inaugural year unforgettable," said Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada.RUMBAZO's weekend of festivities is produced in partnership with America's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch."We're incredibly passionate about creating engaging experiences for our consumers, and we saw an opportunity to build on last summer's Reventón de Verano, our award-winning virtual celebration of Hispanic music, food, and culture, to do something brand new in the Latin music festival space," said Ronnie Yoked, Head of Experiential Marketing, Anheuser-Busch. "Working with our partners, we've each leveraged our unique capabilities to build a strong team dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and dynamic Latin music communities that inspire us to create a future with more cheers for years to come. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic weekend!"



