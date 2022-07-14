Ozzy Osbourne To Make Comic-Con Debut Friday, July 22





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OZZY OSBOURNE will make his debut at this year's SAN DIEGO COMIC CONVENTION (Comic-Con International) on Friday, July 22. OSBOURNE and Todd McFarlane will reveal artwork for the limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book (that is available that is part of some of the special edition album packages) along with a signing at the Stern Pinball/Rebellion Republic booth, further details of which will be announced soon. In addition, today the two revealed the alternate cover [image above] for the limited-edition cover variant of OSBOURNE's new PATIENT NUMBER 9 (out September 9 on Epic) album with artwork by McFarlane and Jason Shawn Alexander.This marks the latest collaboration with Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee McFarlane who recently directed the video for OZZY's new single "Patient Number 9"). A special limited-edition black vinyl with the McFarlane artwork can be pre-ordered here. An exclusive version of PATIENT NUMBER 9 with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book is also available for preorder here.The album's first single "Patient Number 9" debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart and also tops the "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales" charts. It also sits in the Top 25 on the "Hot Rock Songs," "Hot Rock & Alternative Songs," "Rock & Alternative Airplay," "Mainstream Rock Airplay" charts. The song earned 2.2 million radio audience impressions, 1.4 million official U.S. streams in the June 24-30 tracking week. "Patient Number 9" features a riveting solo from legendary guitarist Jeff Beck (one of the notable guest stars on the album, additional details below).PATIENT NUMBER 9 is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OSBOURNE's new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 ORDINARY MAN release. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on ORDINARY MAN), the new album marks OSBOURNE's 13th solo studio album. It's heavy, it's hard-hitting, it's historic--it's everything you'd want from an OZZY OSBOURNE record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, OZZY welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.Ozzy Osbourne's sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had top ten albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® as a co-founder of Black Sabbath, won three GRAMMY® Awards, earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars. He's played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents. Earlier this year, Ozzy's CrytoBatz NFT launched as one the biggest Celebrity NFT project ever created, it's currently ranked in the top 100 biggest NFT projects ever and is valued at over $40 Million. That's the stuff you already know (we hope), but what really matters is OZZY OSBOURNE is the real " Iron Man " and is still kicking ass and "going fucking crazy!" to this day.Todd McFarlane is an Emmy-and Grammy-winning Director/Producer, CEO of McFarlane Toys and McFarlane Films, President of Image Comics, and world-renowned artist. McFarlane is best known for his work as the artist on THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN. He is the creator of the comic superhero SPAWN and co-created Marvel's top villain, VENOM. McFarlane has received two Emmy Awards, 1 Grammy Award, two Grammy nominations, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Canadian MuchMusic Award, and more than 150 International awards in action figures, comic books, and publishing. McFarlane and Ozzy have collaborated on the Image Comics best-selling comic series Todd McFarlane Presents Ozzy Osbourne, and McFarlane Toys' hit Ozzy Osbourne Action Figure series, bringing Ozzy's personae to life. McFarlane and Grammy-winning international DJ Steve Aoki's NFT Agency, Aoki Industries, have also launched OddKey.com —an NFT marketplace powered by Metaplex.Jason Shawn Alexander is an artist/writer, having worked in comics for over twenty years receiving 3 Eisner Award nominations and the Silver Medal from the Society of Illustrators. Along side his comics career, Alexander exhibits his fine art work in galleries in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and has shown in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian. His current project, with co-creator Rodney Barnes, KILLADELPHIA, has been optioned for a new television series. His series, EMPTY ZONE, has garnered much critical acclaim. Among his list of credits is co-writer and artist of SPAWN, as well has having contributed his art to HELLBOY, ABE SAPIEN, BATMAN, SUPERMAN, THE ESCAPISTS, THE SHADOW, THE SECRET, FROSTBITE, 30 DAYS OF NIGHT, QUEEN AND COUNTRY, MARVEL ZOMBIES, HELLRAISER, CREEPY, DAMN NATION, DEAD IRONS and others. He's created art for motions comics for such films as PAN'S LABYRINTH, PREDATORS, and MAD MAX as well as storyboards and concept design for music videos and film. Alexander lives and work in Los Angeles, CA with his wife, and amazing kids…and a dog.




