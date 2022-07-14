Google YouTube TV Becomes A Giant Live Streamer In The US

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services have grown in popularity over the past few years, all thanks to the pandemic. While their growth is now slowing, on-demand services are the future of content consumption.



YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan confirmed that YouTube TV has now surpassed 5 million paid and "trial" subscribers. That means the streaming TV service has gained an average of 1 million new subscribers a year since its launch. It's unclear what percentage of trial subscribers will be used.



YouTube TV became the largest TV streaming service in the US, well ahead of Hulu's 4.1 million subscribers.

Google revealed in Q3 2020 that YouTube TV has more than 3 million subscribers, a figure that does not include "trial" subscribers, which more accurately represents the number of paying subscribers to the service.



