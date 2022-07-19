Leading Women From Indian And Western Folk Traditions Perform With The London Chamber Orchestra





www.lco.co.uk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chandra Chakraborty and Saskia Griffiths-Moore will perform their new album, 'Together In Love And Separation', a blend of Indian Classical & Western Folk, on July 19, 2022, at Cecil Sharpe House with an ensemble from the London Chamber Orchestra led by Úna Palliser. It follows their highly lauded initial performance representing Western folk, Indian classical, and Western classical music at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year.One of the most esteemed students of the late master Pandit A Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan, Chandra Chakraborty is one of the best Kirana Gharana interpreters, a National Scholar, an All India Radio Gold Medallist, and a former student of the esteemed Sangeet Research Academy.Chandra is also the founder of Kalakar Arts UK and co-founder of the Saudha Society of poetry and Indian music. She has performed globally, including leading a unique performance at the House of Commons, for the Queen of England, and at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Manchester. She also conducts many experimental and revolutionary music initiatives combining Indian classical music with other global art forms.Saskia Griffiths-Moore is a folk musician from London who has appeared in theatres, clubs, and festivals worldwide. After securing a transatlantic record deal in 2020 and working with a multimillion-dollar organisation to build upon the folk and acoustic music tradition, she decided to start the global age-positive movement "Talent Is Timeless" within the music industry during the pandemic.The pioneering collaborative album which consists of 8 tracks, honours the sacred traditions of each culture while skilfully merging their themes and compositions to create new pieces that both sides of the ocean can recognise. It is a thrilling and avant-garde encounter that presents both cultures' themes of love and loss. Also, It intertwines the rich traditions of Hindustani/Bengali folk, Indian Classical, Western folk and country music. Music from their recent album 'Together In Love And Separation' will be performed from 6:30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on July 19th at Cecil Sharpe House. Also, the new album is available now on all major streaming platforms; it is not one to miss!Tour dates:19/07/22 Cecil Sharp House Londonopen.spotify.com/album/400ZcvFAyrlYHeSV9yA4A5?si=ZIzYTfHyTjm0Cy2vzNiezAwww.efdss.org/whats-on/26-gigs/11438-together-in-love-and-separationwww.saskiagm.comwww.lco.co.ukwww.lco.co.uk



