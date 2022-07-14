Sloan Announce 13th Studio Album 'Steady' Set To Release October 21, 2022





The band are credited as being a main instigator for the Canadian East Coast alternative scene of the early 90s, garnering comparisons to the Seattle Grunge movement on the opposite coast. Over the course of their quarter-century career, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Canadian indie-rock royalty Sloan announce their 13th studio album, Steady, set to release on October 21 through murderecords/Universal Music. This will be the first new album from Sloan since their 2018 record 12. The release of Steady will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their debut record Smeared which came out in October 1992.Today's album announcement is marked by the release of the first single "Spend The Day," a classically charismatic Sloan song that offers a break from an often overwhelming reality by creating your own. Written by guitarist/vocalist, Patrick Pentland, who describes the track as "an invitation to join me when I was maybe at my lowest. Hide away with me from everything for a while." Sloan are one of the rare bands to make it to their 13th album with all four original members who are equally prolific songwriters and all still working at the top of their respective games, sounding utterly ageless in the process. The album title is reflective of Sloan's impressive 30-year feat, bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy explains, "They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together. I don't know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!" Sloan are on the road this summer, bringing their beloved, energetic live show across the country. See below for a list of Canadian festival performances.Steady TracklistingMagical ThinkingSpend The DayShe Put Up With What She Put DownHuman NatureScratch The SurfacePanic On Runnymede Dream It All Over AgainNice Work If You Can Get ItSimply LeavingClose Encounters Dream Of SleepKeep Your Name AliveUpcoming Shows:Friday July 22 Lucan, ON SUMMERFEST ROCKSFriday July 29 Saint John, NB Area 506 FestivalSunday July 31 New Glasgow, NS The JubileeFriday August 5 Kitchener, ON Kitchener Blues FestivalSaturday August 20 Paris, ON Paris Drinks FestivalFriday August 26 Parry Sound, ON Stockley CentreSaturday August 27 Picton, ON Base 31 Sloan is a Toronto-based rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia who first performed in spring of 1991. Comprised of bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy, guitarists/vocalists Jay Ferguson and Patrick Pentland, and drummer/vocalist Andrew Scott, the quartet possessed a rare chemistry from the start. There are so many moments peppered throughout the 30-year history of Canadian indie rock heroes Sloan that set them well apart from the pack. From the band's earliest home studio recordings that married their pop smarts with fizzy, fuzzed out guitars, right up to later efforts that contain multitudes in their track listings, ranging from Dylanesque streams of consciousness to short, sharp blasts of power pop - Somehow, it all remains quintessentially Sloan.The band are credited as being a main instigator for the Canadian East Coast alternative scene of the early 90s, garnering comparisons to the Seattle Grunge movement on the opposite coast. Over the course of their quarter-century career, Sloan have amassed an outstanding collection of over 250 songs and more than 30 singles with airplay at Canadian Rock Radio. Sloan have received nine Juno Award nominations and won for Best Alternative Album in 1997. The band was named one of Canada's top five bands of all-time in a CBC critics poll.



