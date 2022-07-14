Sloan Announce 13th Studio Album 'Steady' Set To Release October 21, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
announce their 13th studio album, Steady, set to release on October 21 through murderecords/Universal Music. This will be the first new album from Sloan
since their 2018 record 12. The release of Steady will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their debut record Smeared which came out in October 1992.
Today's album announcement is marked by the release of the first single "Spend The Day," a classically charismatic Sloan
song that offers a break from an often overwhelming reality by creating your own. Written by guitarist/vocalist, Patrick Pentland, who describes the track as "an invitation to join me when I was maybe at my lowest. Hide away with me from everything for a while."
are one of the rare bands to make it to their 13th album with all four original members who are equally prolific songwriters and all still working at the top of their respective games, sounding utterly ageless in the process. The album title is reflective of Sloan's impressive 30-year feat, bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy explains, "They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together. I don't know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!"
are on the road this summer, bringing their beloved, energetic live show across the country. See below for a list of Canadian festival performances.
Steady Tracklisting
Magical Thinking
Spend The Day
She Put Up With What She Put Down
Human Nature
Scratch The Surface
Panic On Runnymede
Dream
It All Over Again
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Simply Leaving
Close Encounters
I Dream
Of Sleep
Keep Your Name Alive
Upcoming Shows:
Friday July 22 Lucan, ON SUMMERFEST ROCKS
Friday July 29 Saint John, NB Area 506 Festival
Sunday July 31 New Glasgow, NS The Jubilee
Friday August 5 Kitchener, ON Kitchener Blues Festival
Saturday August 20 Paris, ON Paris Drinks Festival
Friday August 26 Parry Sound, ON Stockley Centre
Saturday August 27 Picton, ON Base 31
is a Toronto-based rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia who first performed in spring of 1991. Comprised of bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy, guitarists/vocalists Jay Ferguson and Patrick Pentland, and drummer/vocalist Andrew Scott, the quartet possessed a rare chemistry from the start. There are so many moments peppered throughout the 30-year history of Canadian indie rock heroes Sloan
that set them well apart from the pack. From the band's earliest home studio recordings that married their pop smarts with fizzy, fuzzed out guitars, right up to later efforts that contain multitudes in their track listings, ranging from Dylanesque streams of consciousness to short, sharp blasts of power pop - Somehow, it all remains quintessentially Sloan.
The band are credited as being a main instigator for the Canadian East Coast alternative scene of the early 90s, garnering comparisons to the Seattle Grunge movement on the opposite coast. Over the course of their quarter-century career, Sloan
have amassed an outstanding collection of over 250 songs and more than 30 singles with airplay at Canadian Rock Radio. Sloan
have received nine Juno Award nominations and won for Best Alternative Album in 1997. The band was named one of Canada's top five bands of all-time in a CBC critics poll.