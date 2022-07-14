Guitar Virtuoso Julian Lage Shares "Word For Word"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared the new single "Word For Word," which is available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge
Roeder, and drummer Dave King also premieres today. "Word For Word" is the latest single from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, which arrives September
16 on Blue Note Records and can be pre-ordered now on vinyl, CD, or digital download. It follows the recently released first single, "Auditorium."
Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including an upcoming week-long stand at New York City's famed Village Vanguard (July 26-31), to be followed by his "View With A Room In Concert" U.S. tour this Fall. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.julianlage.com/tour.
A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions, View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by expanding upon his core trio with the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George
Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.
"There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."
Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret
Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.
JULIAN LAGE ON TOUR 2022:
JULY
14 - Genoa, IT - Piazza delle Feste
15 - Sète, FR - Jazz A Sete
26-31 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard
AUGUST
22-26 - Big Indian, NY - Alternative Guitar Summit Camp
SEPTEMBER
3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit
Jazz Festival
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oaks Theater
14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theater
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater
23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival
24 - San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ
25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery
27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door
28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly
Up Tavern
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
OCTOBER
1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall *
19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg
21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria
Nasjonal Jazzscene
22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto
26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR
27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival
28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen
29 - Roeselare, BE - De Spil
NOVEMBER
30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I
DECEMBER
1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)
3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate
6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West
7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia
Hall
8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz - Children's Theater
9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson
* with The Bad Plus.