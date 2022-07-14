Guitar Virtuoso Julian Lage Shares "Word For Word"





* with The Bad Plus. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared the new single "Word For Word," which is available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King also premieres today. "Word For Word" is the latest single from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, which arrives September 16 on Blue Note Records and can be pre-ordered now on vinyl, CD, or digital download. It follows the recently released first single, "Auditorium."Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including an upcoming week-long stand at New York City's famed Village Vanguard (July 26-31), to be followed by his "View With A Room In Concert" U.S. tour this Fall. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.julianlage.com/tour.A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions, View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by expanding upon his core trio with the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection."There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.JULIAN LAGE ON TOUR 2022:JULY14 - Genoa, IT - Piazza delle Feste15 - Sète, FR - Jazz A Sete26-31 - New York, NY - Village VanguardAUGUST22-26 - Big Indian, NY - Alternative Guitar Summit CampSEPTEMBER3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Jazz Festival13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oaks Theater14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theater16 - Madison, WI - High Noon17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival24 - San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument MuseumOCTOBER1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall *19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria Nasjonal Jazzscene22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen29 - Roeselare, BE - De SpilNOVEMBER30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & IDECEMBER1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz - Children's Theater9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson* with The Bad Plus.



