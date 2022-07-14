Maddie & Tae Announce Through The Madness Vol. 2, Out September 23, 2022



Oct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae will release their new collection of songs, Through The Madness Vol. 2, out everywhere September 23 and available for pre-order now. Including their recent release, "Every Night Every Morning," the project will feature eight new tracks, each penned by Maddie & Tae alongside some of Nashville's most esteemed songwriters.A select number of signed CDs are available for pre-order today. Join Maddie & Tae's fan club here to receive limited offers exclusive to members.Through The Madness Vol. 2 Track List:1. "Well In Your World" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins)^2. "Every Night Every Morning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jonathan Singleton, Brock Berryhill)^3. "Drinking To Remember" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^4. "Girl After My Own Heart" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)^5. "Watching Love Leave" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Benjy Davis, Daniel Ross)^6. "More Than Maybe" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins)^7. "These Tears" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Laura Veltz, Jon Green)*8. "Spring Cleaning" (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Tayla Parx)*^ = Produced by Derek Wells & Jimmy Robbins* = Produced by Derek Wells & Josh KerrThrough The Madness Vol. 2 is the follow up to Maddie & Tae's acclaimed Through The Madness Vol. 1, released earlier this year. Lauded by Houston Chronicle as "among the most unique voices in mainstream country music," Holler notes "Maddie & Tae make for a captivating pair, and there are nuances to certain songs on this record that reward paying full attention." Garnering praise for their "acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics" (E!), on the project, the eight tracks included fan-favorite "Woman You Got" which scored Maddie & Tae Group/Duo Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Maddie & Tae will crisscross the country this fall, headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. Kicking off September 15, the pair will bring their hit songs and new music to 17 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.maddieandtae.com/tour.2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour" Dates:Sept 15 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OKSept 16 - House of Blues - Dallas, TXSept 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TXSept 21 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MASept 22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NYSept 23 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PASept 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MDSept 28 - Moonshine Beach - San Diego, CASept 29 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CASept 30 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CAOct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CAOct 5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TNOct 6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GAOct 7 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, ALOct 13 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, ILOct 14 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OHOct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI



