Danish Jazz Guitarist And Composer Kristian Borring To Release 6th Album "Earth Matters" In August





'Earth Matters' (out on August 26 via Cool it! Records/Symphonic Distribution) is Borring's sixth album, but his first album leading Number Junky and since moving to Australia. It features his original compositions and modern arrangements of Charlie Parker tunes.



It's an instrumental album rich in lyrical melodies and ultra-lush harmonies that's rhythmically-hip and features extraordinary technical prowess.



After cementing his name as a contemporary jazz artist in Europe, Borring has settled in Perth with Australian wife and multi-talented percussionist Genevieve Wilkins. The couple met in London where Kristian lived for 12 years, playing together with Canadian pop artist



Number Junky though, is Perth-based - a new project that formed in 2020 to explore a love of numbers and odd time signatures. In the early days of the pandemic, Kristian, Zac and



Cuban/American pianist Fabian Almazan who was in Covid exile in Perth at the time of recording (with his wife and bassist,

"The exploration of numbers for us really refers to time and rhythm," Borring says. "While we play with polyrhythmic ideas what we explore in particular is the notion of complex musical meter - in the jazz world also referred to as odd-meter and mixed meter."



Title track 'Earth Matters' embodies an aspect Borring strives to achieve in composition - the balancing of simplicity and complexity.

"The tune appears to be pretty straight forward with a memorable melody and apparent laid-back time feel, but from a rhythmic and harmonic perspective it is actually pretty complex," Borring explains. "The trick is not to make these challenges obvious to the listener, which I think creates an underlying tension in what appears to be sweet little tune."



'Earth Matters' was inspired by a trip to see an interactive exhibition about Earth with his kids at Scitech - a local science museum.

"The exhibition was about innovations and solutions towards helping our civilisation adapt and create a more sustainable future through compassion and science," he says.

"I think a lot about the future of our planet and the harm we are doing to it, and I try to contribute to watching over our planet in my daily life with a green mindset, which I also teach my children.

"We need a change in mindset at the top. We have so many clever and forward-thinking minds out there with ideas and initiatives that needs to be supported and rewarded."



'Earth Matters' will be released digitally and on CD on August 26 via Cool it! Records/Symphonic Distribution.



