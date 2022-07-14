Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Return With 'LongGone,' Out September 9, 2022





RoundAgain, the group's first recording since 1994's MoodSwing, debuted at No. 1 on the Current Traditional Jazz Albums chart in the US and at No. 1 on the Jazz & Blues chart in the UK. The album received two Grammy nominations. NPR called it "a flawless effort," stating that the four musicians have "only gotten better in that time" and are each "at the very top of his game now."

"Musicians with a scary level of talent playing into the moment," says the New York Times. "The blend of outside influences into a consensual jazz language, the polyrhythmic play, the scholarly bravado: All those things felt fresh for these musicians in the 1990s ... There's something undeniable - consoling, even - about hearing them remain true to it today."







ON TOUR

Sep 22 The

Sep 23 Miner Auditorium, SFJAZZ San Francisco, CA

Sep 24 Monterey Jazz Festival Monterey, CA

Sep 25 Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA

Sep 27 Fife Theatre Blacksburg, VA

Oct 21 Cinema Teatro Chiasso, SWITZERLAND

Oct 22 Kölner Philharmonie Cologne, GERMANY

Oct 23 Philharmonie Luxembourg Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG

Oct 25 Philharmonie Essen Essen, GERMANY

Oct 26 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAIN

Oct 29 Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, GERMANY

Nov 1 Concertgebouw Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

Nov 2 Lucerna Great Hall Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC

Nov 3 Béla Bartók

Nov 5 Wiener Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIA

Nov 7 Auditorium de Lyon Lyon, FRANCE

Nov 8 Bozar Brussels, BELGIUM

Nov 9 Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo Monaco, MONACO

Nov 10 Philharmonie de Paris Paris, FRANCE

Nov 11 Volkshaus Zurich, SWITZERLAND

Nov 12 Rockit Festival Groningen, NETHERLANDS

