Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade Return With 'LongGone,' Out September 9, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The members of the legendary original 1990s Joshua Redman
Quartet - Joshua Redman
(saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano), Christian McBride (bass), and Brian Blade (drums) - reunited after twenty-six years for 2020's RoundAgain; they return now with LongGone, featuring six original songs written by Redman, due September
9, 2022, on Nonesuch Records. The first of those tunes, "Disco Ears," is out today along with a live performance video.
RoundAgain, the group's first recording since 1994's MoodSwing, debuted at No. 1 on the Current Traditional Jazz Albums chart in the US and at No. 1 on the Jazz & Blues chart in the UK. The album received two Grammy nominations. NPR called it "a flawless effort," stating that the four musicians have "only gotten better in that time" and are each "at the very top of his game now."
"Musicians with a scary level of talent playing into the moment," says the New York Times. "The blend of outside influences into a consensual jazz language, the polyrhythmic play, the scholarly bravado: All those things felt fresh for these musicians in the 1990s ... There's something undeniable - consoling, even - about hearing them remain true to it today."
Redman
says of his first group as a bandleader, which was together for approximately a year and a half: "I realized almost immediately that this band wouldn't stay together for very long. They were without a doubt, for our generation, among the most accomplished and innovative on their respective instruments. I knew better than anyone else just how incredibly lucky I was to have even that short time with them."
ON TOUR
Sep 22 The Soraya
Northridge, CA
Sep 23 Miner Auditorium, SFJAZZ San Francisco, CA
Sep 24 Monterey Jazz Festival Monterey, CA
Sep 25 Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA
Sep 27 Fife Theatre Blacksburg, VA
Oct 21 Cinema Teatro Chiasso, SWITZERLAND
Oct 22 Kölner Philharmonie Cologne, GERMANY
Oct 23 Philharmonie Luxembourg Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Oct 25 Philharmonie Essen Essen, GERMANY
Oct 26 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAIN
Oct 29 Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, GERMANY
Nov 1 Concertgebouw Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
Nov 2 Lucerna Great Hall Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC
Nov 3 Béla Bartók National
Concert Hall Budapest, HUNGARY
Nov 5 Wiener Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIA
Nov 7 Auditorium de Lyon Lyon, FRANCE
Nov 8 Bozar Brussels, BELGIUM
Nov 9 Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo Monaco, MONACO
Nov 10 Philharmonie de Paris Paris, FRANCE
Nov 11 Volkshaus Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Nov 12 Rockit Festival Groningen, NETHERLANDS
Nov 14 Barbican Hall, London Jazz Festival London, UK