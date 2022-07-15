Christine 'Spiky' Malvasio - Drops Banging New Dance Single 'AssMazing'





The "AssMazing" release party is scheduled for July 14 @ 9 p.m. EST at the premier One11 Lounge and Restaurant in Boca Raton. The song is available on July 15 via Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artist, social media sensation, and blonde bombshell Spiky announced the release of her first music single, "AssMazing," with Spiky Records. After spending years managing and helping to launch the careers of other sensational musical talents - including writing lyrics for August Alsina's 2014 Billboard hit "I Luv This Shit" - Spiky decided to step into the studio herself and spin a dance hit. "AssMazing" is a pulsing, pounding celebration of beauty, sex appeal, and female power.The song blends Spiky's formidable songwriting skills and voice with the incomparable hip-hop vocal and mixing talents of Third World Don. The song also includes the legendary voice of singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, and Phantom Music Group CEO, Honorebel. Honorebel has over 3 million downloads sold, a music video with Pitbull, and a new fall release scheduled with Snoop Dogg."I'm so excited to showcase this new adventure, taking me into full artist mode," said Spiky. "I started in the music business in 2012 managing music producer, Samuel Irving, a.k.a. Knuckle Head. In 2013, we reached gold for August Alsina's single, and in 2014, that single reached platinum status, later climbing to double platinum in 2021. So, for sure, I've been there behind the scenes supporting other artists' careers. But to receive the love and support from my peers for my own work is not only amazing but a huge blessing. And working with music artists like Honorebel and Third World Don - well, that was just AssMazing.""This is a tough business, but nothing in life that's worth achieving goes without struggles. Me and my team have run up against many roadblocks over the past 10 years. But the key is to treat them as checkpoints within your process, rather than end stops. You're forced to reevaluate your goals sometimes, redirecting the process to keep things moving in a positive direction - without delaying the outcome or timeline. I use this mindset in achieving all of my personal goals in life."I'm curious baby, come on; Lights not fading; Notorious maybe"I adore my life, and I love living in Ft. Lauderdale. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York - a very conservative city. And yes, I'm sure there are those following me on social media who are shocked by my brand. But lucky for me, I never worried about what others think. I have always continued moving forward using the positive energy that has driven my life into the success it is today. And I love letting my fans get to know the real me. I want that pure boldness and authenticity and courage for them too. Be AssMazing and free!"Lift a glass and toast to Miss World; 'Cause no girl come close to this girl"I'm developing a whole AssMazing™ brand here - complete with a clothing line from an amazing Italian designer: Nico Didonna. But right now, together with Grammy-winning producer JonFX and platinum award-winning songwriter, Azriel Reckley a.k.a. PHE, we're breaking out with this smash-hit of a song. Along with some killer remixes. This is a very exciting time in my career."The "AssMazing" release party is scheduled for July 14 @ 9 p.m. EST at the premier One11 Lounge and Restaurant in Boca Raton. The song is available on July 15 via Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.



