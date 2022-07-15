Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/07/2022

Marcus Mumford: "Cannibal" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 16, Capitol Records will release Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled). Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), the album includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. See below for track listing.
Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal."
Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."
Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMYs for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Marcus Mumford - (self-titled) - Track Listing:
1. Cannibal
2. Grace
3. Prior Warning
4. Better Off High
5. Only Child
6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)
7. Better Angels
8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)
9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0160179 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038583278656006 secs