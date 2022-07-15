Marcus Mumford: "Cannibal" Out Now



10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 16, Capitol Records will release Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled). Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), the album includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. See below for track listing.Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal."Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMYs for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.Marcus Mumford - (self-titled) - Track Listing:1. Cannibal2. Grace3. Prior Warning4. Better Off High5. Only Child6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)7. Better Angels8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)



