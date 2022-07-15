deadmau5 "My Heart Has Teeth" Ft. Skylar Grey Out Now On 'Resident Evil' Netflix Series Soundtrack





For his contribution to the action-adventure-horror soundtrack, deadmau5 drew upon his older JUNO and Jupiter synths forgoing trendy analog synths and sci-fi features, resulting in a grindy, downtempo vibe. "'Dystopian suburbia' is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song. It's been pretty cool because I like that weird, corporate overtone of this entity that owns the village if you would. I just imagine what that would be like while roughly composing the song with of course the vocal accoutrement of Ms. Skylar Grey. She's an amazing talent to work with and she just nailed the lyrics." Look for the song to be available as a single on deadmau5' label mau5trap soon.



Listen to the full Resident Evil (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) featuring deadmau5 "My



Presented with Live Nation, the first-ever branded WAF trek will take deadmau5 and friends across the U.S. through December with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, San Francisco and



Since 2012, We Are



Listen to deadmau5' "XYZ" now: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/waf11

Celebrate 15 years of mau5trap: https://timeline.deadmau5.com/



Tour dates:

Fri, 15th Jul 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Thu, 21st Jul 2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat, 30th Jul 2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sat, 20th Aug 2022 Washington, DC Echostage

Sat, 27th Aug 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat, 17th Sep 2022 Buffalo, NY Outer Harbor Buffalo

Fri, 23rd Sep 2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat, 1st Oct 2022 Cincinnati, OH ICON

Sat, 8th Oct 2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River

Sat, 15th Oct 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri, 21st Oct 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic

Fri, 4th Nov 2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat, 5th Nov 2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat, 12th Nov 2022 TBD

Sat, 19th Nov 2022 TBD

Fri, 25th Nov 2022 TBD

Fri, 16th Dec 2022 Boston, MA MGM



Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For deadmau5, summer 2022 is for new music and shows. Tomorrow (July 15) deadmau5 and friends NERO, Kasablanca and Lamorn get the party started with the kickoff of the deadmau5 presents We Are Friends (WAF) tour at The Met in Philadelphia. Meanwhile earlier today deadmau5' track "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey made its premiere via Rolling Stone. The song appears on Resident Evil (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) out now on Milan Records.For his contribution to the action-adventure-horror soundtrack, deadmau5 drew upon his older JUNO and Jupiter synths forgoing trendy analog synths and sci-fi features, resulting in a grindy, downtempo vibe. "'Dystopian suburbia' is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song. It's been pretty cool because I like that weird, corporate overtone of this entity that owns the village if you would. I just imagine what that would be like while roughly composing the song with of course the vocal accoutrement of Ms. Skylar Grey. She's an amazing talent to work with and she just nailed the lyrics." Look for the song to be available as a single on deadmau5' label mau5trap soon.Listen to the full Resident Evil (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) featuring deadmau5 "My Heart Has Teeth (ft Skylar Grey)" here: https://soundtracks.lnk.to/residentevilPresented with Live Nation, the first-ever branded WAF trek will take deadmau5 and friends across the U.S. through December with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Boston as well as the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Look for more dates to be announced. Headlined by deadmau5, NERO (DJ set) will support on all shows with Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends TBA on select dates.Since 2012, We Are Friends (WAF) has been a music compilation series with the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5' mau5trap label. It's 11th edition We Are Friends Vol. 11 is due to arrive in early 2023 with new singles to drop from the label's key and rising players before then leading with "XYZ"—deadmau5' fast tracking synth and driving beat dominating nine-and-a-half-minute instrumental. The next single comes from Kasablanca with "Transitory" on July 29 and a NERO remix of "XYZ" is due to arrive August 26.Listen to deadmau5' "XYZ" now: https://wearefriend5.ffm.to/waf11Celebrate 15 years of mau5trap: https://timeline.deadmau5.com/Tour dates:Fri, 15th Jul 2022 Philadelphia, PA The MetThu, 21st Jul 2022 Madison, WI The SylveeSat, 30th Jul 2022 Minneapolis, MN The ArmorySat, 20th Aug 2022 Washington, DC EchostageSat, 27th Aug 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple TheatreSat, 17th Sep 2022 Buffalo, NY Outer Harbor BuffaloFri, 23rd Sep 2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSat, 1st Oct 2022 Cincinnati, OH ICON Music Center (indoors)Sat, 8th Oct 2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River State ParkSat, 15th Oct 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal TheatreFri, 21st Oct 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham CivicFri, 4th Nov 2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreSat, 5th Nov 2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreSat, 12th Nov 2022 TBDSat, 19th Nov 2022 TBDFri, 25th Nov 2022 TBDFri, 16th Dec 2022 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at FenwayJoel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People and "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man. In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing #1 dance music radio single " Escape " featuring Hayla. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. This year he returns to the road for the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 will be headlining the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.



