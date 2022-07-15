Aitch & Bakar Reveal Visuals For 'In Disguise'





Tuesday 25th October - O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling, Mancunian Rapper Aitch and London singer/songwriter Bakar front their very own indie rock band in brand new visuals for their latest single, 'In Disguise'. Reuniting with multi-award winning director KC Locke ('Learning Curve', 'Bad', 'UFO'), the music video is intertwined with humorous skits of Aitch, a rapper obsessed fan and a comedic bear. Performing in a three-piece band, Aitch and Bakar bring playful energy throughout.'In Disguise' arrives in the run up to Aitch's hotly-anticipated debut album release, Close To Home, dropping 19th August. With Aitch on the verge of superstardom we can expect that the album will demonstrate the Brit Award nominated rappers musical development and elevation whilst maintaining his cheeky humor and wit that he is well known and loved for.Recently named as a Forbes Magazine '30 Under 30' one to watch, Aitch will be celebrating his upcoming debut album, by taking over Ibiza Rocks for his Aitch20 pool party in August. Shortly after, the 22-year-old will be embarking on a 16-date sold-out Close To Home headline UK & Ireland tour this October, and continuing the celebration in January 2023 when he takes Close To Home across Europe. Aitch Close To Home UK & IRE Headline Tour DatesSaturday 1st October - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland [ ADDED DATE]Monday 3rd October - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland [SOLD OUT] Thursday 6th October - O2 Academy - Glasgow, Scotland [SOLD OUT]Saturday 8th October - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK [SOLD OUT]Sunday 9th October - O2 City Hall - Newcastle, UK [SOLD OUT]Tuesday 11th October - O2 Academy 1 - Liverpool, UK [SOLD OUT]Wednesday 12th October - O2 Academy 1 - Sheffield, UK [SOLD OUT]Friday 14th October - Rock City - Nottingham, UK [SOLD OUT]Sunday 16th October - O2 Academy 1 - Leicester, UK [SOLD OUT]Monday 17th October - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK [SOLD OUT]Wednesday 19th October - The Great Hall - Cardiff, Wales [SOLD OUT] Thursday 20th October - O2 Academy 1 - Bournemouth, UK [SOLD OUT]Friday 21st October - O2 Academy 1 - Bristol, UK [SOLD OUT]Saturday 22nd October - Alexandra Palace - London, UKMonday 24th October - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]Tuesday 25th October - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]



