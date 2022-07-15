



With "We Were Here," Aysanabee balances resolve with tenderness, pain with hope. The song's sky-high chorus and anthemic crescendos are grounded in the tension between holding on to and letting go of the past. The surging, piano-led single is charged through with a soulful, somber energy that affirms its weighty themes of mortality and remembrance. Aysanabee introduces "We Were Here" with a short, powerful clip featuring his grandfather, whose stories are central to the artist's new work.



The rightful excitement about Aysanabee, whose voice and story instantly capture attention, has been building since his arrival in 2021. The artist first showcased at the International Indigenous



TOUR DATES

NEW MARKET, ON: TD Newmarket

OTTAWA, ON: Ottawa Bluesfest, July 17

HAMILTON, ON: Fringe Festival, July 20

MISSION, BC: Mission Folk Festival, July 21

VICTORIA, BC: Beacon Hill Park, July 23

OWEN SOUND, ON: SummerFolk, Aug 19

ELORA, ON: RiverFest, Aug 21

THUNDER BAY, ON: Wake The Giant, Sept 17



Aysanabee's voice introduces himself in a way that words cannot. Solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking, Aysanabee's striking sound is equal parts hypnotic and melodic.

The Toronto-based songwriter made his entrance in 2021 with the jaw-dropping song "Ocean Breath." The self-produced, self-released single quickly found a home with Ishkōdé Records, where Aysanabee became the new label's first signing. In a whirlwind year, Aysanabee performed on major stages across the country, opened for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A song, a memory, a moment in time: break out artist Aysanabee announces "We Were Here," a thunderous new single out Friday, July 15. "We Were Here," Aysanabee's first new release with Ishkōdé Records, arrives in advance of his weekend performance on a bill with Andy Shauf and The National at Ottawa Bluesfest.With "We Were Here," Aysanabee balances resolve with tenderness, pain with hope. The song's sky-high chorus and anthemic crescendos are grounded in the tension between holding on to and letting go of the past. The surging, piano-led single is charged through with a soulful, somber energy that affirms its weighty themes of mortality and remembrance. Aysanabee introduces "We Were Here" with a short, powerful clip featuring his grandfather, whose stories are central to the artist's new work.The rightful excitement about Aysanabee, whose voice and story instantly capture attention, has been building since his arrival in 2021. The artist first showcased at the International Indigenous Music Summit's virtual gathering last summer and has been swiftly gathering momentum.TOUR DATESNEW MARKET, ON: TD Newmarket Music Series, July 14OTTAWA, ON: Ottawa Bluesfest, July 17HAMILTON, ON: Fringe Festival, July 20MISSION, BC: Mission Folk Festival, July 21VICTORIA, BC: Beacon Hill Park, July 23OWEN SOUND, ON: SummerFolk, Aug 19ELORA, ON: RiverFest, Aug 21THUNDER BAY, ON: Wake The Giant, Sept 17Aysanabee's voice introduces himself in a way that words cannot. Solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking, Aysanabee's striking sound is equal parts hypnotic and melodic.The Toronto-based songwriter made his entrance in 2021 with the jaw-dropping song "Ocean Breath." The self-produced, self-released single quickly found a home with Ishkōdé Records, where Aysanabee became the new label's first signing. In a whirlwind year, Aysanabee performed on major stages across the country, opened for Half Moon Run and July Talk, launched and curated an emerging Indigenous artist series in Toronto, and is currently readying his debut album, expected in 2022. Aysanabee is Oji-Cree, Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation.



