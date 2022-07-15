Jamie Fine Shares New Single "Hate Me Love Me"





Throughout the track the lyrics depict a toxic relationship contrasting a catchy beat;

"I can't be stuck in the middle of something I didn't do

She shooting shots without thinking when she don't got any proof

You say you hate me then love me, oh girl you got me confused

And every single time I lose"



Jamie's music might be the only thing that's as lively as her personality. A proud open book, the Ottawa-born singer, songwriter, and artist is smart, talented, hilarious, and most of all honest. She's the kind of dynamic presence who inspires the rest of us to be a little bit louder, a tad more fearless, and just better all around.

"My music isn't linear because I'm not linear," she says. "I am extremely happy at times, and very sad at others. I feel the most in the extremes and I can be very unsatisfied and uninspired in the middle. I go through phases of wanting to stay at home with my dog and my girlfriend and other phases of wanting to go out every night. My music is a direct extension of all of that. It's sometimes happy and sometimes sad - sometimes fun and light and sometimes darker and more complex. But one thing that all of it is consistently, is unfiltered and transparent."



Jamie reached platinum heights in the duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, scoring a series of chart-topping songs in Canada. As another stepping stone on the journey, it paved the way for her to emerge as a solo artist in 2020 with her first single, "Sellout." In May, she re-introduced herself and announced signing with Universal

Stay tuned for much more to come from Jamie Fine in 2022.



