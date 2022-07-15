Jessie Ware New Track 'Free Yourself', Written By Jessie With Coffee Clarence Jr, Produced By Stuart Price Out Today





YouTube - /jessiewaremusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prepare yourself for what promises to be a very exciting musical chapter for Jessie Ware as we get a taste of new music in the shape of 'Free Yourself' out today via EMI Records / Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.Serving up a divine slice of pumping disco, 'Free Yourself' is an adrenalin fuelled, feel good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment. The new track is co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart Price giving a taster session to Jessie's fifth studio album."Free Yourself is the beginning of a new era for me." explains Jessie. " I'm so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that's how I've been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!"The new track also tops off a fantastic summer for Jessie, who brought the disco on her rescheduled 'What's Your Pleasure?' live shows including a headline slot at Glastonbury's Park stage and a career defining set at Primavera Sound. Later, this year will see Jessie jet stateside to support Harry Styles on his Love on Tour for 5 dates at Chicago's United center.In amongst completing the rescheduled tour dates, Jessie is busy back in the studio to finish her much-anticipated fifth studio album.Welcome to the next era of Jessie Ware.JESSIE WARE TOUR DATESOctober6th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)8th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)9th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)13th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)14th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)Instagram - @jessiewareTik Tok - @jessiewareTwitter - @JessieWareFacebook - /jessiewaremusicYouTube - /jessiewaremusic



