Jessie Ware New Track 'Free Yourself', Written By Jessie With Coffee Clarence Jr, Produced By Stuart Price Out Today

Prepare yourself for what promises to be a very exciting musical chapter for Jessie
Ware as we get a taste of new music in the shape of 'Free Yourself' out today via EMI Records / Universal Music
Canada, the country's leading music company.
Serving up a divine slice of pumping disco, 'Free Yourself' is an adrenalin fuelled, feel good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment. The new track is co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart
Price giving a taster session to Jessie's fifth studio album.
"Free Yourself is the beginning of a new era for me." explains Jessie. " I'm so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that's how I've been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!"
The new track also tops off a fantastic summer for Jessie, who brought the disco on her rescheduled 'What's Your Pleasure?' live shows including a headline slot at Glastonbury's Park stage and a career defining set at Primavera Sound. Later, this year will see Jessie
jet stateside to support Harry Styles
on his Love on Tour for 5 dates at Chicago's United center.
In amongst completing the rescheduled tour dates, Jessie
is busy back in the studio to finish her much-anticipated fifth studio album.
Welcome to the next era of Jessie
Ware.
JESSIE WARE TOUR DATES
October
6th - United Center, Chicago
(Harry styles support)
8th - United Center, Chicago
(Harry styles support)
9th - United Center, Chicago
(Harry styles support)
13th - United Center, Chicago
(Harry styles support)
14th - United Center, Chicago
(Harry styles support)
