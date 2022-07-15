Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/07/2022

Jessie Ware New Track 'Free Yourself', Written By Jessie With Coffee Clarence Jr, Produced By Stuart Price Out Today

Jessie Ware New Track 'Free Yourself', Written By Jessie With Coffee Clarence Jr, Produced By Stuart Price Out Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prepare yourself for what promises to be a very exciting musical chapter for Jessie Ware as we get a taste of new music in the shape of 'Free Yourself' out today via EMI Records / Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.

Serving up a divine slice of pumping disco, 'Free Yourself' is an adrenalin fuelled, feel good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment. The new track is co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart Price giving a taster session to Jessie's fifth studio album.
"Free Yourself is the beginning of a new era for me." explains Jessie. " I'm so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that's how I've been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!"

The new track also tops off a fantastic summer for Jessie, who brought the disco on her rescheduled 'What's Your Pleasure?' live shows including a headline slot at Glastonbury's Park stage and a career defining set at Primavera Sound. Later, this year will see Jessie jet stateside to support Harry Styles on his Love on Tour for 5 dates at Chicago's United center.
In amongst completing the rescheduled tour dates, Jessie is busy back in the studio to finish her much-anticipated fifth studio album.
Welcome to the next era of Jessie Ware.

JESSIE WARE TOUR DATES
October
6th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)
8th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)
9th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)
13th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)
14th - United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

Instagram - @jessieware
Tik Tok - @jessieware
Twitter - @JessieWare
Facebook - /jessiewaremusic
YouTube - /jessiewaremusic






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026547908782959 secs