Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Album "Emails I Can't Send"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off an unforgettable summer, Sabrina Carpenter releases her highly-anticipated new full-length album Emails I Can't Send today via Island Records / Universal Music. The 13-track album chronicles Sabrina's various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of "Tornado Warnings" or the honest and powerful "Because I Liked A Boy," the album showcases her at her most raw and real. Emails I Can't Send finds Sabrina at her most vulnerable and gives audiences an intimate look into her personal growth and strength.Recently, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music. Watch it HERE. She also just launched her first fragrance Sweet Tooth in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now at ScentBeauty.com, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September. Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film. Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles— " Thumbs ", "Sue Me" and "Why"—and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors." In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times" and "Vicious." She will release a studio album, Emails I Can't Send, on July 15, 2022.



