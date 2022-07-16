Blu DeTiger And Biig Piig Share New Single "Crash Course"





"Crash Course" follows her recent singles "FUN," which debuted as BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger and acclaimed singer-songwriter Biig Piig team up on the sizzling new single "Crash Course," released today by Capitol Records. Trading off on vocals, they exude cool confidence as they defy pursuit, taunting, "catch me if you can." "Crash Course" is fueled by a driving beat, exhilarating electronic effects and a mesmerizing bass line from Blu, who produced along with Oscar Scheller (Ashnikko, Brooke Candy). Blu and Biig Piig wrote the song with Scheller and Rex Detiger.Blu and Biig Piig navigate the course at a go-kart track in the video for "Crash Course," which premiered today. Directed by Jeremy Reynoso (Claud, Skullcrusher) and produced by Travis Bailey, the dizzying, adrenaline-spiking clip matches the glitchy pulse of the song as the two artists revel in the fun and the sun."'Crash Course' is collection of New York sounds spun around and spit out onto an L.A. racetrack," explains Blu DeTiger. "It's dirty bass, high energy, fun. We had the best time making this and I think that comes through when you listen to it. I've been a big fan of Biig Piig for a while, she has a really unique voice and sound. It was really cool to collaborate with her on this."Biig Piig adds, "Making the track in L.A. with Blu, Rex and Oscar was so fun, it all flowed so great in the studio and the drums and bass line just set me off - I feel like we tapped into this divine feminine energy, and when the lyrics and melodies came I pictured us driving fast down a highway, GTA style blaring the speakers."Born in NYC, Blu DeTiger became a staple in the city by age 16, DJing at different clubs and playing bass in the middle of her sets. Her strong passion for creativity - blending music and fashion - has led to campaigns with Levi's and DKNY, Fender's 2021 Up Next, and more. Early on, she toured with Caroline Polachek and Bleachers leading to a "Saturday Night Live" performance in January 2022. Blu's releases have racked up over 120 million streams to date, including the hit single "Figure It Out," which was featured on her independent debut EP How Did We Get Here? and charted at AAA radio, made NPR Music's Top 40 Songs of the Year, and garnered attention from i-D, Paper, Variety and Flaunt Magazine, among many others.Blu has been playing some of 2022's biggest festivals, including Hangout, Lightning In A Bottle, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Electric Forest and recently completed a massively successful headline tour of Europe. Fresh off her two-song collaboration with Chromeo "Blutooth" and "enough 4 u" - which dropped just before she performed alongside the iconic electro-funk duo at Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Blu will return to the road soon with performances at Sacred Rose Festival in Bridgeview, IL and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV.Hailing her as "one to watch," Paste said, "DeTiger perfectly encapsulates that chill, cool-girl pop sound with infectious bass grooves and gorgeous harmonies." Billboard noted, "'enough 4 u' is silky-smooth, but 'Blutooth' sounds like a disco gem from an alternate universe, all spaced-out love declarations and funk guitar as DeTiger beguiles on the mic."Biig Piig is one of modern pop's genuine one-offs, and a young woman who has come of age across a period of experimentation and self-evaluation. From breakout track "Vice City"- which dropped when she was just a teenager - Biig Piig has moved between genres and stories with songs that speak effortlessly of youth culture. Along the way, Biig Piig has earned a vast global audience for her instantly-identifiable sound: with over 200 million streams, sold-out tours, and co-signs ranging from Billie Eilish and Virgil Abloh to Lil Nas X and Clairo. Praising 2021's The Sky is Bleeding, Pitchfork said, "The latest EP from the Irish singer is a set of introspective, velvet-crushed balladry, as much a cohesive mood piece as a collection of individual songs.""Crash Course" follows her recent singles "FUN," which debuted as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record in the World, and the beloved "Feels Right" plus her collaborations with Lava La Rue ("Hi-Fidelity"), Metronomy ("405") and Emotional Oranges ("Body & Soul"). After tours with the likes of Glass Animals, Jungle and her trailblazing crew NiNE8 Collective, Biig Piig will be joining Big Wild on a U.S. tour that includes a sold-out night at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 28.



