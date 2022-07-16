Alexander 23 Releases Emotional Debut Album Aftershock





In the last few years alone, Chicago-bred artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 releases his introspective full-length debut album, Aftershock. The 11-track collection, which details the fallout of a breakup, showcases Alexander's impressive growth as a songwriter and his knack for capturing impressive emotional depth. Of the project he shares "My album is about the grieving process of a breakup. Being heartbroken, thinking you're over it when you're obviously not, meeting new people, questioning yourself and all your relationships. If the breakup was the emotional earthquake, the creation of this album was the emotional aftershock." Listen HERE via Interscope Records / Universal Music. In addition to the release of his album, Alexander shares a captivating cinematic visual for "If We Were A Party."Produced by Alexander and GRAMMY-winning producer Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray), Aftershock is an intense look inside the mind of the rising pop artist after an all-consuming breakup. It digs deep into his post-split mental state while also showing a touching empathy toward his ex, signaling his ever-growing maturity as an artist and as a person.Songs like the heartbreaking, fragile ode to a lost friend " The Hardest Part " and the anthemic "Somebody's Nobody" reveal the breadth of Alexander's inner life, with detailed lyrics that make his impassioned delivery land even harder. Other tracks, like "RIP You And Me," which features Charlie Puth on the piano, the harmony-rich "Fall 2017 (What If)" and the wild "If We Were A Party," pair raw feeling with ingenious production, a powerful combination that shows why PAPER Magazine hailed him as someone who had "struck a chord with his generation from the very beginning."With Aftershock, Alexander 23 continues a whirlwind year that began when the pop savant released the Olivia Rodrigo co-write "Hate Me If It Helps," and went on to include critical acclaim for singles like the "Crash," as well as support slots for like-minded artists John Mayer and Tate McRae. This summer he'll play a headline hometown show as well as sets at festivals including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and Firefly in Dover, Delaware. This spring he's set to open for girl in red on a string of European dates and in the fall, he will embark on his first headlining tour of North America, the UK, and Europe; dates and ticketing info are HERE. On his travels, the dramatic, empathetic, and earnest songs on Aftershock will no doubt help him reach even more listeners who have been through similar experiences.AFTERSHOCK TRACKLIST:Hate Me If It HelpsCrashSomebody's NobodyHardest PartFall 2017 (What If)Live In Me ForeverCosplayEverything's FineIf We Were A PartyMagic WantRIP You And MeIn the last few years alone, Chicago-bred artist Alexander 23 has made a monumental leap from beloved bedroom-pop artist to Grammy-nominated hitmaker and phenomenally acclaimed musical force. Along with putting out his self-produced 2019 debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You and its 2021 follow-up Oh No, Not Again! — featuring "IDK You Yet," a massively evocative viral hit fast approaching platinum status — the increasingly in-demand producer earned a Grammy nomination for co-producing Olivia Rodrigo's triple-platinum "good 4 u" and brought his energetic live set to sold-out headline shows across the country (a feat that recently scored him an opening slot on John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour 2022). Also a gifted multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, drums, and piano, Alexander will now make his much-anticipated full-length debut with Aftershock this summer — a wildly cathartic body of work that takes his songwriting and production to a bold new level, ultimately placing him at the forefront of artists adding a thrilling new intimacy to arena-ready alt-rock.



