Hard Rock Group The Mendenhall Experiment (TMX) Overcome Adversity On Forthcoming Second EP 'Against All Odds' Due This Fall





TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, "Pulse Of The Lost." The track was produced by Chris Collier (Korn, Prong, KXM) and features Suicide Silence's Chris Garza as a guest guitarist. The band premiered its music video—also directed by Paquet—yesterday via Metal Injection.

"Pulse Of The Lost" will be available digitally today.

"'Pulse Of The Lost' to me is a musical representation of how society can repress into a state of darkness, and your personal choice to either live and die there or band together with those around you and rise out of it with a positive mindset," states MENDENHALL.



HAYES adds, "The lyrics in 'Pulse of the Lost' are a rally cry for individuality. We don't need to fit into some special 'box' of identity, and this song is a big middle finger to the people who try to do this to us. The addition of Chris Garza on guitar added a beautiful, disturbing presence that I didn't even know the song needed. It really took the music to another level."

"Chris Garza is one of my closest friends on this planet," says MENDENHALL. "We share a mutual love for guitar, pizza and positive energy. Getting to work with him professionally on this song was nothing short of a learning experience in crafting and then pushing the boundaries of the sonic landscape."



Garza described his experience working with TMX, sharing: "Once I heard the song it felt right. I ended up flying to



TMX will celebrate the new track with a one-off show at The Forge in Joliet, IL on July 15 alongside Nonpoint. Tickets are available now HERE. Based out of Southern California, TMX have previously performed on stages with metal mainstays including John 5, P.O.D., Alien Ant Farm, Kill Devil Hill, Fear Factory, Prong, Flaw, Metal Allegiance, Smile Empty Soul and Cold in addition to key festival appearances at Aftershock Festival and Rocklahoma.



TMX released their self-titled debut EP in 2017 which included guest appearances from James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) and Danny Lohner (NIN, A Perfect Circle). Its hit single " Seize The Day " received over 30k views and won "Video of the Year" at the 2015 LRT Music Video Awards the same year MENDENHALL was named "Trailblazer of the Year" at the United Cerebral Palsy Los Angeles Art of Care annual event.




