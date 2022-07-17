Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce Four UK Dates On 2023 International Tour





The UK dates are:

May 30, 2023 - Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium - (Ticket Link: LiveNation.co.uk)

June 16, 2023 - Birmingham - Villa Park - (Ticket Link: AXS.com)

July 6, 2023 - London - BST Hyde Park - (Ticket Link: bst-hydepark.com)

July 8, 2023 - London - BST Hyde Park - (Ticket Link: bst-hydepark.com)



European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.



Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.



