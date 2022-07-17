New Gospel Single "God Will Come Through" By Billboard Charting Artist Aaron Thomas Released!



There is a long list of his achievements and acknowledgement but some of the significant among them are stated below.

He has appeared at the following top-rated shows:

American Idol

BET's Sunday Best

Showtime at the Apollo, and

The Dorinda Clark-Cole Show



His work has topped the Billboard and iTunes Charts.

His last three albums charted on the iTunes Top 200

Among them "Mine Games" debuted as #4 in the country independently.

His most recent single, "Pain Song," made the iTunes top 10.



His work has received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. He has become an impactful person. Thus, he has assigned himself a mission - to impact the world through his music and life story.



Commenting on the spiritual aspect of his latest single,



Moreover, his statement shows that he is dearly connected to his personal spiritual upbringing and comes directly from his heart. The lyrics of this masterpiece and its music are aimed at fulfilling his divinely assigned mission. In this connection, he has said that "When I write, I try to ensure that the music directly impacts people's lives. I genuinely want everyone to win".



