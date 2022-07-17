Hauser Announces New Solo Album 'The Player' Out September 16, 2022





Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, HAUSER is ushering a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator with THE PLAYER, using his innovative musical stylings and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere.



Influenced by his love of Latin music and culture, "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" arrives with a brand new spin on a song that has become a global standard. HAUSER says, "We did a tango version, adding Latin rhythms, which is something totally new. I'm very proud of it." The accompanying music video finds HAUSER and Caroline Campbell in an emotionally-charged dialogue between two incredible string soloists - watch here.



"Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" follows HAUSER's recent release, "Livin' La Vida Loca," a vivacious take on Ricky Martin's classic Latin Pop hit song reinvented with HAUSER's unique musical intuition.



THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech



"I can't wait to share THE PLAYER with the world," says HAUSER. "It's been such a dream come true to bring these songs to life in a fun and fresh way. I've long had the vision of taking the cello into uncharted territory, and now we're getting to play around a bit and explore new arrangements that have never been done before."



The success of HAUSER himself extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than a billion audio streams across the globe and more than 4 billion video views, the Croatian cellist is a phenomenon that is one part virtuoso and the other, that of sheer, animal magnetism. For HAUSER's fans, perhaps it is simply his ability to unify generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"

For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.



The Player Album Tracklist:

1. Sway

2. Livin' la Vida Loca

3. La Isla Bonita

4. Bésame Mucho

5. Quando, Quando, Quando

6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

7. Señorita

8. Obsesión

9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)

10. Historia de un Amor

11. Let's Get Loud

12. Waka Waka



2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES:











2CELLOS - AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena

November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN -

November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena

December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA -

December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NZ -



HAUSER -

December 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress Center

December 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The international superstar HAUSER announces his highly-anticipated new full-length solo album, THE PLAYER, to be released on September 16 via Sony Music Masterworks and available now for preorder. Along with the news, HAUSER debuts his second single from the project, an imaginative performance of "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" featuring renowned American violinist Caroline Campbell.Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, HAUSER is ushering a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator with THE PLAYER, using his innovative musical stylings and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere.Influenced by his love of Latin music and culture, "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" arrives with a brand new spin on a song that has become a global standard. HAUSER says, "We did a tango version, adding Latin rhythms, which is something totally new. I'm very proud of it." The accompanying music video finds HAUSER and Caroline Campbell in an emotionally-charged dialogue between two incredible string soloists - watch here."Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" follows HAUSER's recent release, "Livin' La Vida Loca," a vivacious take on Ricky Martin's classic Latin Pop hit song reinvented with HAUSER's unique musical intuition.THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER flavor. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right."I can't wait to share THE PLAYER with the world," says HAUSER. "It's been such a dream come true to bring these songs to life in a fun and fresh way. I've long had the vision of taking the cello into uncharted territory, and now we're getting to play around a bit and explore new arrangements that have never been done before."The success of HAUSER himself extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than a billion audio streams across the globe and more than 4 billion video views, the Croatian cellist is a phenomenon that is one part virtuoso and the other, that of sheer, animal magnetism. For HAUSER's fans, perhaps it is simply his ability to unify generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.The Player Album Tracklist:1. Sway2. Livin' la Vida Loca3. La Isla Bonita4. Bésame Mucho5. Quando, Quando, Quando6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White7. Señorita8. Obsesión9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)10. Historia de un Amor11. Let's Get Loud12. Waka Waka2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES: September 15, 2022 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Palau San Jordi September 17, 2022 - Madrid, SPAIN - WiZink Center September 19, 2022 - Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena Zagreb September 22, 2022 - Verona, ITALY - Arena di Verona2CELLOS - AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec ArenaNovember 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon BudokanNovember 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC ArenaDecember 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney Myer Music BowlDecember 04, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark ArenaHAUSER - Rebel With A Cello TourDecember 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress CenterDecember 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena



