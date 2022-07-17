O.A.R. Releases New Album 'The Arcade'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-selling artist and live band legends O.A.R. released their highly anticipated tenth studio album 'The Arcade.''The Arcade' is a beautiful collision of organic instruments, modern production, and thought-provoking lyrics, a ten song reaction in real-time to the new world we are all suddenly living in. A true collaboration of the O.A.R band and production family working together in the room and over the miles. O.A.R. joined forces with long time producers/co-writers Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Train), Kellen "Pom Pom" Pomeranz (John Legend, Tai Verdes), and Stephen Kellogg, and new producers/co-writers Adam Friedman (Tai Verdes, Allen Stone), Danny Chaimson, and Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas."Like O.A.R. itself, the songs are a melding of multiple imaginations, games in the arcade, each one having it's own story, lights, and sounds, but all under the same roof." - frontman Marc Roberge.The first song written for 'The Arcade', "In the Clouds" set the tone for the album's wide-eyed musical exploration. The accompanying video, starring Barstool Sports' John Feitelberg, celebrates happiness and the gift of imagination - Watch HEREAdditional songs off the album include " Nightlight ", which explores the protective nature of being a parent in these times with its moody urgency and syncopated guitar, " Chicago " a love letter to the city that gave the band its first major break, "Nowhere Else I'd Rather Be" describes a lifelong love and the city they live in, "Life in the Big City" is a hopeful tribute to a close friend of Roberge's who lost his life to gun violence standing up for a stranger and " Inside Out " that has a classic O.A.R. sound and is soon to be a live staple.The band is also beginning their joint summer tour with Dispatch today in Mesa, AZ. Throughout this Summer tour, they will be making 37 stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Atlanta, Cleveland, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Austin, Virginia Beach and more along with some solo shows (full routing below).In addition to the album release and tour, the band will be participating in a Reddit AMA today at 1pm ET. They also co-founded and will be performing at the Ocean's Calling Festival, which will take place on September 30th - October 2nd in Ocean City Maryland.O.A.R is set to perform on nationally syndicated daytime talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Be sure to check local listings to see the epic performance.'The Arcade Tracklisting1. You Don't Have To Say Goodbye2. Inside Out3. In The Clouds4. Nightlight5. Nowhere Else I'd Rather Be6. Chicago7.Over My Head8. What In the World9. Alive10. Life In the Big City O.A.R. Summer Tour7/15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre7/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium7/17 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre7/19 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre7/20 - Rohnert Park, CA - SOMO Village Event Center7/22 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater7/23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater7/24 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater7/28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater7/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden7/30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre8/5 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy8/6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater8/7 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE!8/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park8/10 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park8/12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica8/13 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival8/14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill8/15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE8/18 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann8/19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion8/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center8/21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center8/23 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark8/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater8/26 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion8/27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater8/28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center8/30 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station8/31 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre9/2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater9/3 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park9/4 - Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre9/8 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater9/9 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall9/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory9/30- 10/ 2 -Ocean's Calling Festival - Ocean City, MD O.A.R. might just be music's biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world. The group—Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]—are entering a new chapter as a band with the upcoming album 'The Arcade' out this summer.



