Chad Lawson Inspires Today's Youth To Discover The Healing Powers Of Classical Music With "Fields Of Forever" Single And Music Video

March 25 - Atlanta, GA - Emory | Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chad Lawson debuts the single and music video for "fields of forever," a stunning visual statement of intent for his forthcoming double album breathe which aims to bring the healing powers of classical music to younger generations while offering an emotional embrace through every life experience. Filmed in Los Angeles and directed/produced by Caitlin Gerard (Mandy Moore, Milk Carton Kids), the "fields of forever" video depicts a group of young people stopped at a roadside cafe, each following the map of their own journeys but all connected through the cafe's music. As the song builds, and Lawson's breathtaking piano is joined by the lush string work of Peter Gregson and Esther Yoo, the young roadside cafe patrons gather around Chad and let the music take control. Despite different backgrounds and different paths, the young patrons come together to find comfort and joy in the present moment. "fields of forever" is an invitation to enjoy the process, instead of focusing on the destination. It's the stops along the journey that add up, nudging us to appreciate the little things that make life worth living," says Lawson.Watch the official "fields of forever (feat. Peter Gregson & Esther Yoo)" music video here: https://ChadLawson.lnk.to/fieldsofforevervideoListen to the "fields of forever" single and pre-save the album here: https://chadlawson.lnk.to/breatheAlso the host of the iHeartRadio Award-nominated podcast "Calm It Down," the Charlotte, NC-based pianist and composer has profoundly reshaped the role that music plays in our daily lives. Not only is Lawson modernizing classical music for younger audiences, he's also normalizing the conversation around mental health. On his forthcoming double album breathe (due out 9/23 via Decca Records US), Lawson transforms classical music into a conduit for stillness, serenity, and self-reflection. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios and featuring members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, breathe embodies an understated elegance that allows a tremendous depth of feeling to shine through every moment as each melody purposefully brushes across the canvas of emotions. Throughout the album's lavishly orchestrated opening section and solo piano arrangements that follow, there's a deeply meditative quality that hints at Chad's dedication to studying the neuroscience behind calming music. breathe ultimately establishes Lawson as an essential new voice exploring the intersection of music and wellness—all while delivering an exquisitely crafted body of work whose melodic beauty transcends all genre boundaries."fields of forever" follows lead single "irreplaceable," a heart-warming meditation on life's most precious moments with its cascading melodies and soul-stirring orchestral arrangement. Watch the visualizer here. Lawson has announced a string of US tour dates in 2022 and 2023. He'll be joined by acclaimed violinist Judy Kang (Lenny Kravitz, Lady Gaga) and cellist Seth Parker Woods (Peter Gabriel, Ictus Ensemble), making stops in Stanford, DC, Atlanta, and more. Venue and ticketing information, and further dates, coming soon.Chad Lawson US Tour Dates:2022 September 10 - Champaign, IL - TBAOctober 21 - Stanford, CA - TBAOctober 23 - Escondido, CA - TBA2023March 16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for The Arts - The Vogel - TBAMarch 18 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I (single tickets avail Sept 7)March 24 - Auburn, AL - Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, Woltosz TheatreMarch 25 - Atlanta, GA - Emory | Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall



