Billboard-charting Father And Son, Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards (july 2022) In Los Angeles

tanses.de New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OPBE DANCES 3, album by Murat Ses (2022) and FERNWEH, album by Tan Ses (2022) both win one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. OPBE DANCES 3 by Murat Ses awarded the best Dance/Electronica album, FERNWEH by Tan Ses awarded the best Ambient/Instrumental album.Murat Ses is a Turkish-Austrian keyboard player and composer with strong Eurasian electronic elements. He is creator of the Anadolu Pop style, a synthesis of Anatolian Music and Western elements that has been influencing Turkish music scene for decades.His album Danses et Rythmes de la Turquie d'hier a aujourd'hui was awarded the Grand Prix du Disque by the Charles Cros Academie in Paris, France. In the early 1990s Murat Ses developed a musical style he terms Anadolu Pop 2.0 (Electric Levantine). The main elements of the style are microtonal properties created on authentic Levantine scales, electronically produced instrument timbres and Western music.It's an experimental form of Anadolu Pop.This sound by Murat Ses has already charted five times on Billboard. On Billboard Hot New Singles charts in January, February, July, October 2016 (Endless Dance, Anatolian Highway 3, Pockmarked Beauty 2, Strawberry Moon) and September 2017 (Nardugan - OpBe Dances)He is a Voting member of Grammy;Global Music Awards, Akademia Music Awards winner, two times Hollywood Music Awards nomination,Indie Music Channel Awards winner.Indie Music Channel Radio Awards winnerJosie Music Awards (JMA) Artist of the Year 2019 (Techno/Electro).Born in Istanbul, Turkey and educated in Austria (Master degree in Information Management) Tan has been living in two cultures for all his life.He has been composing music since he was 14. Having learned to play piano and organ it was a logical step to dive into the world of electronic music and synthesizers. Having worked as a DJ in the early 1990s Tan was always influenced by the House and Trance styles. His first published work was Mare Imbrium on the internationally acclaimed album Binfen by Murat Ses in 1995. Tan loves to program sounds and dive into the infinite possibilities of electronic music and synth programming.He won multiple awards: Global Music Awards, Akademia Music Awards, Hollywood Music Awards nomination.Tan tries to express his cultural heritage with music but also as a painter and photographer trying to bring orient and occident together through the means of his art. He believes that art has different ways to be expressed and there should be no difference between the various forms of expression.He has seven albums so far: (Anatolian Echoes (2015)Barren Plateaux (2016)Cybele's Dream (2018)Deities Of Duality (2020)Endless Winter (2020)Simurg (2021)Fernweh (2022)and charted on Billboard hot singles chart with THE FIRST LIGHT.muratses.comtanses.de



