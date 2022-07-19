Grammy Awards Nominations To Be Announced November 15, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and The Recording Academy announced today that THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will air live from Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.



Nominations for THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS(R) will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. More information related to the awards will be available in the coming months.



