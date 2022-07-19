Lady Gaga Kicks Off Highly-Anticipated Global Stadium Tour With Sold-Out Show





9/17 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The tour kickoff marks the first ever public live performance of her #1 selling, critically acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album, Chromatica, Gaga's 6th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The show included fan favorites from the latest album including "Rain on Me", " Stupid Love ", and " Alice " as well as hits from her massive and iconic discography such as " Bad Romance ", " Poker Face ", and " Shallow The highly successful Live Nation-produced tour continues across Europe, Asia, and North America for 19 more shows with stadium stops in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, England, Canada, the U.S. and Japan, see full routing below. Fans can also access VIP Packages, including premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry, and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com.For complete tour and ticketing information visit: www.livenation.com and www.ladygaga.comLADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR DATES:7/21 - Stockholm, SW - Friends Arena7/24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France7/26 - Arnhem, NL - GelreDome7/29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium7/30 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium8/06 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre8/08 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park8/11 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium8/15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field8/19 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park8/23 - Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field8/26 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park8/28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium9/2 - Tokyo, JP - Belluna Dome9/3 -Tokyo, JP - Belluna Dome9/8 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium9/13 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park9/17 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium



