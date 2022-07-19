Lily Allen & Freema Agyeman To Star In New Sky Original Comedy 'Dreamland'





Based on Sky's 2018 BAFTA-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan and produced by Merman, Dreamland is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.



Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she's decided: it's going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), "manifesting" a little girl at Trish's 'mani-festival'. But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their 'Dreamland' is no more...

The series also features a guest star appearance from Samantha Bond as Orla.



The 6x30" Sky Original series is produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford's production company Merman, in association with Sky Studios. From Merman, the team behind some of the most distinctive, award-winning comedies of recent years, including Motherland (BBC Two), Frayed (Sky Max) and This Way Up (Channel 4), Dreamland promises a heartfelt exploration of the family relationships between these strong, vibrant women.



