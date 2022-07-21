"AR" Da Gawd Releases Her 1st Official MIXTAPE "Welcome To The Show - Scene 1"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mount Vernon, New York's, Aliesha "AR" Gibbs, finally gets her shot in the music industry. Her 1st mixtape "Welcome To The Show - Scene 1" is now available in stores.

The up-and-coming female Rapper AR Da Gawd has been writing lyrics since an early teen, and has spent over a decade dealing with 'wanna be' artist managers promising her the world, but delivering nothing. On July 13th, 2022, though, her life changed significantly. Her 1st official full body of work, "Welcome To The Show - Scene 1", a six track mixtape, was released for the Hip Hop world to judge, and the first track ("Work") on the mixtape introduces her perfectly.

"Work" is not just a slap to the face of the Hip Hop industry, but it's also a definite warning shot to every single Rapper on planet earth. "What is we doin, f*ck is the business?, reppin my hood, as God as my witness, if you turn on me, don't come look for forgiveness, we can't work it out, I'm not here for the fitness" is just some of the bars that AR spits on the first track, with aggressive energy, and incredible wordplay. The mixtape masterfully showcases the AR's ability to create melodies, wordplay, lyricism, flow, and cadence, in just six songs.

The standout tracks on AR's debut mixtape, though, are definitely "No Cursing", "The Final Again", and "You Don't Belong To Me". These tracks are also the last three tracks on the mixtape, which will definitely leave listeners with the best impression of AR Da Gawd's music making ability; obviously some thought was put into the order of the tracks.

AR is currently signed to independent New York record record label MVB Records, and is planning on releasing several more mixtapes with the label.