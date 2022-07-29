Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Music Video "Omens"





Comments frontman Randy Blythe:

"I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call 'omens' are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It's foolish to ignore this, but we all do it."



The band will be out on the road again headlining the below tour:



w/ Killswitch Engage,

09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

09/10 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 Alton, VA - Blue Ridge

09/13 Youngstown, OH -

09/14 Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

09/16 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

09/17 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

09/18 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 Boston, MA - MGM

09/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

09/24 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

09/26 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River

09/30 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium



w/ Killswitch Engage,

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)



w/ Killswitch Engage,

10/09 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds



w/ Killswitch Engage,

10/13 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX - 713

10/20 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for the title track to their upcoming new record "Omens", which will see a release on October 07th through Epic Records.Comments frontman Randy Blythe:"I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call 'omens' are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It's foolish to ignore this, but we all do it."The band will be out on the road again headlining the below tour:w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island09/10 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion09/11 Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival09/13 Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater09/14 Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena09/16 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy09/17 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place09/18 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre09/21 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway09/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence09/24 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island09/25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill09/26 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park09/30 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditoriumw/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir10/02 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park10/04 Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena10/07 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:10/09 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center10/11 Portland, OR - Theater of the Cloudsw/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:10/13 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater10/14 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater10/15 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater10/16 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center10/18 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum10/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall10/20 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory



