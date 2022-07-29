Swedish House Mafia Continue To Cancel More Shows On 'paradise Again' Tour





It remains to be seen how many more dates end up cancelled before the tour's conclusion. The tour begins tomorrow at FTX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last year, before Swedish House Mafia had released their album Paradise Again, they had already announced their first run of US shows since 2012. The album came out this past April, and it was good. The hype was there for a tour. But now shows are getting cancelled, in some cases, just weeks before the date.It's no secret that the US is facing some hard economic times right now, and ticket sales are down across the map with fewer shows hitting sell out. Especially for festivals when travel is often involved, many promoters are struggling. It should be somewhat easier for local shows, especially with previously stadium-filling acts like Swedish House Mafia, but many shows are now being taken off the schedule.NME reports, "[…] the trio have announced the cancellation of shows at the Amway Center in Orlando on July 31, Madison Square Garden on August 2, TD Garden in Boston on August 9, Washington, D.C.'s Verizon Arena on August 11, and Little Arena in Detroit on August 17."Since that article was published on Monday, MetLife in New Jersey, Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, and Footprint Center in Phoenix have also been cancelled.No mention of the cancellations has been made on the group's social media, but there are plenty of fans on Twitter who have something to say about it.To buy a floor ticket for their Los Angeles Banc of California show, one of the bigger shows in the run, you would have to put down $170 — a price for a single artist show that not many EDM fans are used to or receptive to. Floor tickets for their new Madison Square Garden show, which is now the same date as the previous MetLife show, start at $340.It remains to be seen how many more dates end up cancelled before the tour's conclusion. The tour begins tomorrow at FTX Arena in Miami, which still has plenty of seats available.



