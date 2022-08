Calvin Harris Releases Next FWB2 Single, "New To You" Featuring Normani, Tinashe & Offset

For those keeping track, that brings the collaborators from just the first four singles to: Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Normani, Tinashe, and Offset.



Photo: Mike Davies New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We're four singles in to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 from Calvin Harris and the album officially drops next Friday. But we're getting one last single from the 14-track project first, "New To You" with Normani, Tinashe, and Offset.For those keeping track, that brings the collaborators from just the first four singles to: Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Normani, Tinashe, and Offset."New To You" marks another reunion for Harris as he has previously collaborated with all three featured artists on various projects in the past. Offset appears on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 this time as a solo artist, after he appeared on the global hit " Slide " from Vol. 1 with Frank Ocean and Migos. Tinashe was featured on Harris' iconic album Motion in 2014, and he and Normani collaborated together on "Checklist" and " Slow Down " in 2018.Still to come on Vol 2 — Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Lil Durk, 6LACK, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae'O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg. Earlier this week, Harris revealed the full tracklist for Vol. 2 (see below).'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Tracklisting:- Intro- New Money feat. 21 Savage- Potion feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug- Woman Of The Year feat. Stefflon Don, Chlöe & Coi Leray- Obsessed feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea- New To You feat. Normani, Tinashe, & Offset- Ready Or Not feat. Busta Rhymes- Stay With Me feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell- Stay With Me (Part 2) feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell- Somebody Else feat. Jorja Smith & Lil Durk Nothing More To Say feat. 6LACK & Donae'O- Live My Best Life feat. Snoop Dogg & Latto- Lean On Me feat. Swae Lee- Day One feat. Pharrell & Pusha T