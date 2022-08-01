Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 01/08/2022

'Barbie Girl' And Aqua's Iconic Album 'Aquarium' Turns 25 Years This Year

'Barbie Girl' And Aqua's Iconic Album 'Aquarium' Turns 25 Years This Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua's debut album 'Aquarium' and iconic global hit 'Barbie Girl'. This will be celebrated and marked by an exclusive re-release of the album on September 9th via Universal Music Enterprises.

'Barbie Girl' was released as a part of their ground-breaking debut album 'Aquarium' in 1997, the hit made everyone sing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World," while it also catapulted Aqua into the public consciousness.
Not only did the group gain attention for their iconic music, but their cartoonish universe with blue hair, spikes, and wild outfits also made them a true symbol of the late 90s.

Having sold 33 million albums and gained worldwide attention, Aqua stands as a one-of-a-kind moment in Danish music history worth celebrating.

TRACK LIST:
Happy Boys & Girls
My Oh My
Barbie Girl
Good Morning Sunshine
Doctor Jones
Heat Of The Night
Be A Man
Lollipop (Candyman)
Roses Are Red
Turn Back Time
Calling You
Didn't I






