DC League Of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From Watertower Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
WaterTower Music
is proud to announce today's release of the soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action adventure feature film "DC League of Super-Pets," from director Jared Stern.
For the DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Stern turned to composer Steve Jablonsky
(the "Transformers" films) to provide music that would soar just as high as any Super Hero. "We were so fortunate to collaborate with the wonderful Steve Jablonsky
on this film," explains the director. "His score beautifully creates classic superhero wonder for a modern audience, capturing the whimsy of superpowered pets along with thrilling action and truly lovely emotional motifs. I'm thrilled that this soundtrack will allow the world to enjoy his music as we did each time a new batch arrived. Pup up and away!"
Just as the imagery in any DC film has history, the legacy of all that has come before it, Jablonsky felt that the music should nod to that as well.
"One of my earliest questions to filmmakers and Warner Bros. was, 'Am I allowed to use some of the classic DC themes I grew up with?' I was so happy when they said yes," explains the composer. "Without a doubt, using the themes of my heroes was one of the most exciting things I've ever done. It was important to me that we tip our musical hat to some of the classic DC themes."
Jablonsky also chose to explore the film's humor through the score. "One thing that makes 'Super-Pets' unique is the way it combines Super Heroes, animation and humor. There is so much humor in the film it allowed us to have fun with tropes rather than treat them too seriously. For example, I used a theremin for Lex Luthor, which is one of the tropiest instruments of all time. It allowed me to score him seriously but with a wink to the audience to still have fun. And when your most evil villain is a hairless guinea pig named Lulu, that's something a composer should have fun with. For her, I used a huge brass section and choir to create our biggest and most serious theme in the film. In Lulu's mind, she is the ultimate villain, so I wanted to treat her that way!"
But it was the full spectrum of heart and humor that he experienced in the film that was the most influential element of the film for the composer. "When I first watched an early cut of 'Super-Pets,' one of the things I enjoyed the most was how emotionally connected I was to the pets," Jablonsky recalls. "The movie is really funny and action-packed, but at its core this story is about the pets and their profound journey to find forever homes. From the beginning of my scoring process, the filmmakers and I discussed how important it was for the music to support this journey and heighten the emotional moments of the film."
The soundtrack also includes the powerful original ballad "Count On Me," performed by Jac Ross and heard prominently in the film.
DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming/ purchase, and the track list is as follows*:
Leaving Krypton
Squeezy Bruce
100% Orange
Kryptonite
Crazy Good Plan
A Hunk of Jarlsberg
It Is I, Dog-El
Super Dork
Terrifying Villains, Deadly Assassins
Super Team Stats
La Puerca Sin Pelo Esta Loca
Count On Me*
Whiskers
Finally Reunited
No Justice
Without Truth
All Billionaires Have Rocketships
Kneel Before Lulu
The Solar Paw Punch
Super Family
I Ate the FedEx Guy
Lulu, Daughter of Cinnamon
The Farm
Lex Luthor
Krypto the Superdog
*All music by Steve Jablonsky
except for "Count On Me," written and produced by Jeremy Silver
and performed by Jac Ross
In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice
League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.
Jared Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the "LEGO®" movies, makes his animated feature film directorial debut, directing from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia
Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. The executive producers are John Requa, Glenn
Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison
Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Presents A Seven
Bucks Production, "DC League of Super-Pets." The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures
in theaters internationally beginning 27 July 2022 and in North America
on July 29, 2022.
Steve Jablonsky
has composed the music for many of Hollywood's most successful films. He previously composed the score for director Michael Bay's blockbuster "Transformers" films: "Transformers," "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Transformers: The Last Knight." He also created the music for the director's dark comedy, "Pain & Gain," as well as his 2005 futuristic thriller, "The Island." In addition, Jablonsky composed the scores for Bay's Platinum Dunes horror remakes "A Nightmare
on Elm Street," "Friday the 13th," "The Hitcher," "The Texas
Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Amityville Horror."
Jablonsky's recent credits include writing the original music for "Red Notice" starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber for Netflix which opened in select theaters and was available for streaming on Netflix in November 2021; "Spenser Confidential" starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter
Berg for Netflix which was released in March 2020, "Bloodshot" starring Vin Diesel
and directed by David
S. F. Wilson for Sony which opened in March 2020, the action comedy "Game Over, Man! starring Adam Devine
and directed by Kyle Newacheck and the action thriller "Skyscraper
" starring Dwayne Johnson and written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber which opened in July 2018.
Jablonsky has worked on multiple projects with director Peter
Berg, including the action drama "Lone Survivor," starring Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch, and the action adventure "Battleship," starring Liam Neeson and Alexander
Skarsgård. He continued his collaboration with Berg on the action-thriller "Deepwater Horizon." Jablonsky also recently composed the score for the Keegan-Michael Key-Jordan Peele action-comedy "Keanu" and the action-adventure "Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Out of the Shadows."
Jablonsky's additional film credits include the scores for the Vin Diesel-Elijah Wood actioner "The Last Witch Hunter"; Gavin Hood's adventure "Ender's Game," starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield; Ruben
Fleischer's "Gangster Squad," starring Josh Brolin and Ryan Gosling; David Gordon
Green's comedy adventure "Your Highness," starring James
Franco, Natalie
Portman and Danny
McBride; and the Japanese anime film "Steamboy," directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, as well as the documentaries "Origin Story" and "When Elephants Fight."
For television, Jablonsky wrote the music for the smash hit ABC series "Desperate Housewives." He also composed the score for the award-winning telefilm "Live From Baghdad," as well as several series, including "Threat Matrix" and ESPN's "Sports Century: The Century's Greatest Athletes." He more recently scored the entire first season of NBC's comedy, "You, Me and the Apocalypse."
Jablonsky developed his film composing career collaborating with such noted composers as Hans Zimmer
and Harry Gregson-Williams. He has written additional music for such films as "Bad Boys 2," "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse
of the Black
Pearl," "Armageddon," "Tears of the Sun," "Pearl Harbor," "Hannibal" and "Deceiver."
With videogames becoming more innovative and sophisticated, so have their scores. Jablonsky's music can be heard in such top-selling games as "Gears of War: Judgment," "Gears of War 2 & 3," "Transformers: War for Cybertron," "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands," "Transformers: The Game," "The Sims 3" and "Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath."
He also scored the music for the BMW spot "Hostage" for director John Woo, as well as commercials for such products as Chevrolet, Coca-Cola and the U.S. Army.