DC League Of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available From Watertower Music



For the DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Stern turned to composer



Just as the imagery in any DC film has history, the legacy of all that has come before it, Jablonsky felt that the music should nod to that as well.

"One of my earliest questions to filmmakers and Warner Bros. was, 'Am I allowed to use some of the classic DC themes I grew up with?' I was so happy when they said yes," explains the composer. "Without a doubt, using the themes of my heroes was one of the most exciting things I've ever done. It was important to me that we tip our musical hat to some of the classic DC themes."



Jablonsky also chose to explore the film's humor through the score. "One thing that makes 'Super-Pets' unique is the way it combines Super Heroes, animation and humor. There is so much humor in the film it allowed us to have fun with tropes rather than treat them too seriously. For example, I used a theremin for Lex Luthor, which is one of the tropiest instruments of all time. It allowed me to score him seriously but with a wink to the audience to still have fun. And when your most evil villain is a hairless guinea pig named Lulu, that's something a composer should have fun with. For her, I used a huge brass section and choir to create our biggest and most serious theme in the film. In Lulu's mind, she is the ultimate villain, so I wanted to treat her that way!"



But it was the full spectrum of heart and humor that he experienced in the film that was the most influential element of the film for the composer. "When I first watched an early cut of 'Super-Pets,' one of the things I enjoyed the most was how emotionally connected I was to the pets," Jablonsky recalls. "The movie is really funny and action-packed, but at its core this story is about the pets and their profound journey to find forever homes. From the beginning of my scoring process, the filmmakers and I discussed how important it was for the music to support this journey and heighten the emotional moments of the film."

The soundtrack also includes the powerful original ballad "Count On Me," performed by Jac Ross and heard prominently in the film.



DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming/ purchase, and the track list is as follows*:

Leaving Krypton

Squeezy Bruce

100%

Crazy Good Plan

A Hunk of Jarlsberg

It Is I, Dog-El

Super Dork

Terrifying Villains, Deadly Assassins

Super Team Stats

La Puerca Sin Pelo Esta Loca

Count On Me*

Whiskers

Finally Reunited

No

All Billionaires Have Rocketships

Kneel Before Lulu

The Solar Paw Punch

Super Family

I Ate the FedEx Guy

Lulu, Daughter of Cinnamon

The Farm

Lex Luthor

Krypto the Superdog

*All music by



In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the

Jared Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the "LEGO®" movies, makes his animated feature film directorial debut, directing from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by

Warner Bros.







Jablonsky's recent credits include writing the original music for "Red Notice" starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber for Netflix which opened in select theaters and was available for streaming on Netflix in November 2021; "Spenser Confidential" starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by



Jablonsky has worked on multiple projects with director



Jablonsky's additional film credits include the scores for the Vin Diesel-Elijah Wood actioner "The Last Witch Hunter"; Gavin Hood's adventure "Ender's Game," starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield;



For television, Jablonsky wrote the music for the smash hit ABC series "Desperate Housewives." He also composed the score for the award-winning telefilm "Live From Baghdad," as well as several series, including "Threat Matrix" and ESPN's "Sports Century: The Century's Greatest Athletes." He more recently scored the entire first season of NBC's comedy, "You, Me and the Apocalypse."



Jablonsky developed his film composing career collaborating with such noted composers as



With videogames becoming more innovative and sophisticated, so have their scores. Jablonsky's music can be heard in such top-selling games as "Gears of War: Judgment," "Gears of War 2 & 3," "Transformers: War for Cybertron," "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands," "Transformers: The Game," "The Sims 3" and "Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath."

He also scored the music for the BMW spot "Hostage" for director John Woo, as well as commercials for such products as Chevrolet, Coca-Cola and the U.S. Army. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is proud to announce today's release of the soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action adventure feature film "DC League of Super-Pets," from director Jared Stern.For the DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Stern turned to composer Steve Jablonsky (the "Transformers" films) to provide music that would soar just as high as any Super Hero. "We were so fortunate to collaborate with the wonderful Steve Jablonsky on this film," explains the director. "His score beautifully creates classic superhero wonder for a modern audience, capturing the whimsy of superpowered pets along with thrilling action and truly lovely emotional motifs. I'm thrilled that this soundtrack will allow the world to enjoy his music as we did each time a new batch arrived. Pup up and away!"Just as the imagery in any DC film has history, the legacy of all that has come before it, Jablonsky felt that the music should nod to that as well."One of my earliest questions to filmmakers and Warner Bros. was, 'Am I allowed to use some of the classic DC themes I grew up with?' I was so happy when they said yes," explains the composer. "Without a doubt, using the themes of my heroes was one of the most exciting things I've ever done. It was important to me that we tip our musical hat to some of the classic DC themes."Jablonsky also chose to explore the film's humor through the score. "One thing that makes 'Super-Pets' unique is the way it combines Super Heroes, animation and humor. There is so much humor in the film it allowed us to have fun with tropes rather than treat them too seriously. For example, I used a theremin for Lex Luthor, which is one of the tropiest instruments of all time. It allowed me to score him seriously but with a wink to the audience to still have fun. And when your most evil villain is a hairless guinea pig named Lulu, that's something a composer should have fun with. For her, I used a huge brass section and choir to create our biggest and most serious theme in the film. In Lulu's mind, she is the ultimate villain, so I wanted to treat her that way!"But it was the full spectrum of heart and humor that he experienced in the film that was the most influential element of the film for the composer. "When I first watched an early cut of 'Super-Pets,' one of the things I enjoyed the most was how emotionally connected I was to the pets," Jablonsky recalls. "The movie is really funny and action-packed, but at its core this story is about the pets and their profound journey to find forever homes. From the beginning of my scoring process, the filmmakers and I discussed how important it was for the music to support this journey and heighten the emotional moments of the film."The soundtrack also includes the powerful original ballad "Count On Me," performed by Jac Ross and heard prominently in the film.DC League of Super-Pets (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming/ purchase, and the track list is as follows*:Leaving KryptonSqueezy Bruce100% Orange KryptoniteCrazy Good PlanA Hunk of JarlsbergIt Is I, Dog-ElSuper DorkTerrifying Villains, Deadly AssassinsSuper Team StatsLa Puerca Sin Pelo Esta LocaCount On Me*WhiskersFinally ReunitedNo Justice Without TruthAll Billionaires Have RocketshipsKneel Before LuluThe Solar Paw PunchSuper FamilyI Ate the FedEx GuyLulu, Daughter of CinnamonThe FarmLex LuthorKrypto the Superdog*All music by Steve Jablonsky except for "Count On Me," written and produced by Jeremy Silver and performed by Jac RossIn "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.Jared Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the "LEGO®" movies, makes his animated feature film directorial debut, directing from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. The executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti.Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Seven Bucks Production, "DC League of Super-Pets." The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters internationally beginning 27 July 2022 and in North America on July 29, 2022. Steve Jablonsky has composed the music for many of Hollywood's most successful films. He previously composed the score for director Michael Bay's blockbuster "Transformers" films: "Transformers," "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Transformers: The Last Knight." He also created the music for the director's dark comedy, "Pain & Gain," as well as his 2005 futuristic thriller, "The Island." In addition, Jablonsky composed the scores for Bay's Platinum Dunes horror remakes "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Friday the 13th," "The Hitcher," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Amityville Horror."Jablonsky's recent credits include writing the original music for "Red Notice" starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber for Netflix which opened in select theaters and was available for streaming on Netflix in November 2021; "Spenser Confidential" starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg for Netflix which was released in March 2020, "Bloodshot" starring Vin Diesel and directed by David S. F. Wilson for Sony which opened in March 2020, the action comedy "Game Over, Man! starring Adam Devine and directed by Kyle Newacheck and the action thriller " Skyscraper " starring Dwayne Johnson and written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber which opened in July 2018.Jablonsky has worked on multiple projects with director Peter Berg, including the action drama "Lone Survivor," starring Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch, and the action adventure "Battleship," starring Liam Neeson and Alexander Skarsgård. He continued his collaboration with Berg on the action-thriller "Deepwater Horizon." Jablonsky also recently composed the score for the Keegan-Michael Key-Jordan Peele action-comedy "Keanu" and the action-adventure "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows."Jablonsky's additional film credits include the scores for the Vin Diesel-Elijah Wood actioner "The Last Witch Hunter"; Gavin Hood's adventure "Ender's Game," starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield; Ruben Fleischer's "Gangster Squad," starring Josh Brolin and Ryan Gosling; David Gordon Green's comedy adventure "Your Highness," starring James Franco, Natalie Portman and Danny McBride; and the Japanese anime film "Steamboy," directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, as well as the documentaries "Origin Story" and "When Elephants Fight."For television, Jablonsky wrote the music for the smash hit ABC series "Desperate Housewives." He also composed the score for the award-winning telefilm "Live From Baghdad," as well as several series, including "Threat Matrix" and ESPN's "Sports Century: The Century's Greatest Athletes." He more recently scored the entire first season of NBC's comedy, "You, Me and the Apocalypse."Jablonsky developed his film composing career collaborating with such noted composers as Hans Zimmer and Harry Gregson-Williams. He has written additional music for such films as "Bad Boys 2," "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Armageddon," "Tears of the Sun," "Pearl Harbor," "Hannibal" and "Deceiver."With videogames becoming more innovative and sophisticated, so have their scores. Jablonsky's music can be heard in such top-selling games as "Gears of War: Judgment," "Gears of War 2 & 3," "Transformers: War for Cybertron," "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands," "Transformers: The Game," "The Sims 3" and "Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath."He also scored the music for the BMW spot "Hostage" for director John Woo, as well as commercials for such products as Chevrolet, Coca-Cola and the U.S. Army.



