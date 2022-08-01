Parker Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season - Highlights Include Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, The Sound Of Music & The Clairvoyants





As always, Parker Arts is bringing top-tier musical theater to Parker, including performances of The Addams Family, The Sound of Music, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Holiday classics are also returning to the PACE Center & Schoolhouse stages, along with A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, featuring a cast of Broadway's best, and shadow dance team, The Silhouettes, from America's Got Talent: The Champions. Families are also invited to a special movie presentation of Elf in the PACE Center theater.



"We're thrilled to have such a great mix of acts this season," said Parker Arts Cultural

For tickets and more information, visit ParkerArts.org.



Check out the full season below:

Uncharted

Berlin featuring Terri Nunn

Uncharted

Friday Night Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz

The Comedy Zone

Katherine Dines of Hunk Ta Bunk Da

The Clairvoyants Experience

Night Ranger

A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff

Choir!Choir!Choir!

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Czech, Please!

Friday Night Jazz: So the Story Goes with Robert Johnson

School of Breaking

The Rocket Man Show

Dry Bar Comedy

The Addams Family, the musical

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Paddington Gets in a Jam

BoDeans

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobile

Sara Evans

Lee Greenwood

Uncharted

The Silhouettes

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

The Boy Band Project Holiday Edition

Holiday Movie: Elf

A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show

A Classic Parker Holiday

The Nutcracker

The Sound of Music, the musical

The

Jungle Book

Uncharted

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Shakespeare in Love

Friday Night Jazz: The

Uncharted

Justin Willman

Celtic Steps

John Tesh

Friday Night Jazz: Ladies of Jazz

Garrison Keillor Tonight

Animal Farm

A Flock of Seagulls w/Strangelove: The

Piano

Uncharted

Parker Chorale: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein



Yesterday & Today: The Beatles

KILLER? A Photographic Exploration (Amos Nachoum: Dispelling the Misconceptions)

Cirque Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Arabian Nights

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Parker Arts recently announced their much-anticipated 2022-2023 show season. The season includes concerts by multi-platinum recording artist and Academy of Country Music Award winner Sara Evans, rock and pop legends Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Night Ranger and A Flock of Seagulls, legendary singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Lee Greenwood, and Emmy Award winner John Tesh and his Big Band Live.As always, Parker Arts is bringing top-tier musical theater to Parker, including performances of The Addams Family, The Sound of Music, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Holiday classics are also returning to the PACE Center & Schoolhouse stages, along with A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, featuring a cast of Broadway's best, and shadow dance team, The Silhouettes, from America's Got Talent: The Champions. Families are also invited to a special movie presentation of Elf in the PACE Center theater."We're thrilled to have such a great mix of acts this season," said Parker Arts Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. "With so many different shows, from country and rock to shadow dance and musical theater, there really is something for everyone."For tickets and more information, visit ParkerArts.org.Check out the full season below:Uncharted Music Series: Carly BurrussBerlin featuring Terri NunnUncharted Music Series: Mary Fahl, formerly of October ProjectFriday Night Jazz: An Evening of Latin JazzThe Comedy ZoneKatherine Dines of Hunk Ta Bunk DaThe Clairvoyants ExperienceNight RangerA Very Special Evening with Karla BonoffChoir!Choir!Choir!Parker Symphony Orchestra: Czech, Please!Friday Night Jazz: So the Story Goes with Robert JohnsonSchool of BreakingThe Rocket Man ShowDry Bar ComedyThe Addams Family, the musicalThe Rocky Horror Picture ShowPaddington Gets in a JamBoDeansCheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobileSara EvansLee GreenwoodUncharted Music Series: Rapid GrassThe SilhouettesA Rocky Mountain ChristmasThe Boy Band Project Holiday EditionHoliday Movie: ElfA Slightly Wicked Holiday ShowA Classic Parker HolidayThe NutcrackerThe Sound of Music, the musicalThe Pirates of Penzance—Opera ColoradoJungle BookUncharted Music Series: Adam Ezra GroupParker Symphony Orchestra: Shakespeare in LoveFriday Night Jazz: The Music of Nat King Cole with Robert JohnsonUncharted Music Series: Griffin HouseJustin WillmanCeltic StepsJohn TeshFriday Night Jazz: Ladies of JazzGarrison Keillor TonightAnimal FarmA Flock of Seagulls w/Strangelove: The Depeche Mode ExperiencePiano Battle (Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern)Uncharted Music Series: Meaghan FarrellParker Chorale: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad DayYesterday & Today: The Interactive Experience (Beatles Tribute)KILLER? A Photographic Exploration (Amos Nachoum: Dispelling the Misconceptions)Cirque Kalabante: Afrique en CirqueParker Symphony Orchestra: Arabian NightsJimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville



