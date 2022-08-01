Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/08/2022

Parker Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season - Highlights Include Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, The Sound Of Music & The Clairvoyants

Parker Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season - Highlights Include Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, The Sound Of Music & The Clairvoyants

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
432 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
240 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
178 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
176 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
367 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
917 entries in 27 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
419 entries in 23 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
561 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1091 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Parker Arts recently announced their much-anticipated 2022-2023 show season. The season includes concerts by multi-platinum recording artist and Academy of Country Music Award winner Sara Evans, rock and pop legends Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Night Ranger and A Flock of Seagulls, legendary singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Lee Greenwood, and Emmy Award winner John Tesh and his Big Band Live.

As always, Parker Arts is bringing top-tier musical theater to Parker, including performances of The Addams Family, The Sound of Music, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Holiday classics are also returning to the PACE Center & Schoolhouse stages, along with A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, featuring a cast of Broadway's best, and shadow dance team, The Silhouettes, from America's Got Talent: The Champions. Families are also invited to a special movie presentation of Elf in the PACE Center theater.

"We're thrilled to have such a great mix of acts this season," said Parker Arts Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. "With so many different shows, from country and rock to shadow dance and musical theater, there really is something for everyone."
For tickets and more information, visit ParkerArts.org.

Check out the full season below:
Uncharted Music Series: Carly Burruss
Berlin featuring Terri Nunn
Uncharted Music Series: Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project
Friday Night Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz
The Comedy Zone
Katherine Dines of Hunk Ta Bunk Da
The Clairvoyants Experience
Night Ranger
A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff
Choir!Choir!Choir!
Parker Symphony Orchestra: Czech, Please!
Friday Night Jazz: So the Story Goes with Robert Johnson
School of Breaking
The Rocket Man Show
Dry Bar Comedy
The Addams Family, the musical
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Paddington Gets in a Jam
BoDeans
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobile
Sara Evans
Lee Greenwood
Uncharted Music Series: Rapid Grass
The Silhouettes
A Rocky Mountain Christmas
The Boy Band Project Holiday Edition
Holiday Movie: Elf
A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show
A Classic Parker Holiday
The Nutcracker
The Sound of Music, the musical
The Pirates of Penzance—Opera Colorado
Jungle Book
Uncharted Music Series: Adam Ezra Group
Parker Symphony Orchestra: Shakespeare in Love
Friday Night Jazz: The Music of Nat King Cole with Robert Johnson
Uncharted Music Series: Griffin House
Justin Willman
Celtic Steps
John Tesh
Friday Night Jazz: Ladies of Jazz
Garrison Keillor Tonight
Animal Farm
A Flock of Seagulls w/Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience
Piano Battle (Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern)
Uncharted Music Series: Meaghan Farrell
Parker Chorale: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (Beatles Tribute)
KILLER? A Photographic Exploration (Amos Nachoum: Dispelling the Misconceptions)
Cirque Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque
Parker Symphony Orchestra: Arabian Nights
Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0130360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027120113372803 secs