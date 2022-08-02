Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 02/08/2022

Introducing Dobuds ONE, True Wireless Active Noise Canceling Earbuds With Hybrid Drivers

Introducing Dobuds ONE, True Wireless Active Noise Canceling Earbuds With Hybrid Drivers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Donner, the global music technology company focusing on developing instruments that over-deliver on tone, value and innovation, announces the US debut of Dobuds ONE, its first true wireless and active noise canceling earbuds featuring both dynamic driver and balanced armature driver. Available now at Amazon Marketplace. The Donner Dobuds ONE comes in four colors: matte black, mint green, snow white and navy blue.

After a decade of research on musical instruments, Donner's new headphones will continue to bring exceptional sound experience to global music lovers.
"Dynamic drivers are good for delivering warm sounds with strong bass, but lack detail in the upper frequencies and as a result produce unbalanced sound." Said Sutter Zhao, product manager of Donner Headphones Division. "With a hybrid design of 1 large dynamic driver for rich bass response and 1 customized balanced armature driver for more delicate sound in the high frequencies, Dobuds ONE effectively delivers the sparkling details of your music by offering better balanced, and multi-layer sound."

Intelligent Noise-free Mode
Equipped with digital Active Noise Cancellation containing a deep learning algorithm, Donner Dobuds ONE will achieve an astonishing 30dB of total noise cancellation for crystal clear audio regardless of distracting surroundings, allowing customers to immerse themselves in a noise-free music world.

Dobuds ONE also uses dual-mic beamforming in its ENC process and the Wind Noise Resistant technology to provide noise-free phone calls. Each earbud contains four built-in microphones, two of which are utilized to measure and process environmental sounds respectively. It avoids windward noise in a windy area when combined with the anti-noise construction on the outside of the earphones and the operation of an unique iOS/Android app, Donner Control.

Donner Control APP for EQ Customization
Donner Dobuds ONE also features an app for iOS and Android platforms that adds new levels of enjoyment to your music with access to six Donner's EQ presets and extra customizable EQ modes are available. Through the Donner Control app, customers can boost or diminish specific frequencies to their personal listening preferences. It allows customers to customize the sound for the type of music they are listening to, such as pop, electronic, classical and others.

Other Key Features:
Fast Charging Time: 10 minutes for 2 hours of play
Earbuds + Case: 32 hours with ANC off
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
Daylife Waterproof
Colors: Matte Black, Mint Green, Snow White and Navy Blue

What's in the Box:

1 x Dobuds ONE Earbuds
5 x EarTips（XS/S/M/L/XL ）
1 x User manual
1 x Type-C Cable

Price and Availability
The exciting thing about Dobuds ONE is not only in the performance of the sound quality, more surprising is that customers can get such sound quality at an accessible price point.

Dobuds ONE earbuds are now available for order in the U.S. on the Amazon Marketplace for MSRP $49.99. Early bird orders will get 20% off from Aug 1 to Aug 10 and 10% more with code DONNEREB.

Dobuds ONE will be available for order in Europe on the Amazon Marketplace and Donnerdeal.com in September.
Please be noted that the stylish Dobuds ONE in navy blue can only be obtained at Donnerdeal.com in September.
The Donner Control apps are available for iPhone and from the Apple App Store, and for Android™ from the Google Play store.
Learn more: https://donnermusic.com/






