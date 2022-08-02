James Bourne Signs To Warner Chappell Music





As part of Busted, Bourne has landed four UK Number One singles, won two BRIT awards and sold more than five million records over four studio albums. He also scored an Number Three single for 'Ticket Outta Loserville' and had a Top 10 hit with 'Eddie's Song', both performed with Son of Dork, the band he formed after



Throughout his career, Bourne has written songs for the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, Boyzone, Jonas Brothers, McFly, Pixie Lott, The







Emily Foreman, Creative Manager, Warner Chappell



Bourne formed



Busted's second album, A Present For Everyone, has also sold more than two million copies and included the UK Number One singles 'Crashed The Wedding' and 'Who's David'. Following its release, the band picked up Best British Breakthrough Act and Best Pop Act at the 2004 BRIT Awards. They went on to release the double A-side 'Thunderbirds / 3AM' which also topped the singles chart.



In the same year, Bourne penned the Number One songs '5 Colours In Her Hair' and 'Obviously' for



Once



In 2013, Bourne, and fellow



In 2016,



Bourne released his first solo album, Safe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter James Bourne has signed a worldwide deal covering his extensive catalogue and future works with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Bourne is perhaps best known as the co-founder, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter of the multi-million selling band Busted, but he has also recorded a wide range of solo work and written for other artists ranging from the Jonas Brothers to The Saturdays.As part of Busted, Bourne has landed four UK Number One singles, won two BRIT awards and sold more than five million records over four studio albums. He also scored an Number Three single for 'Ticket Outta Loserville' and had a Top 10 hit with 'Eddie's Song', both performed with Son of Dork, the band he formed after Busted originally split.Throughout his career, Bourne has written songs for the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, Boyzone, Jonas Brothers, McFly, Pixie Lott, The Saturdays and The Vamps James Bourne said: "I'm beyond excited to begin a new chapter with Warner Chappell! My songwriting over the last 20 years has taken me on the most amazing journey. I still feel like I have a lot more to offer as a songwriter and an artist. Onwards!"Emily Foreman, Creative Manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: "James has been writing great pop and rock songs for almost 20 years now. He enjoyed incredible success in the early 2000s, but the last two Busted records, as well as his recent solo material, have shown how much he's developed and evolved as a songwriter. We're excited to work with him on the next stage of his career."Bourne formed Busted when he was 17 years old and signed a major label deal in 2002. The band's debut single 'What I Go To School For' peaked at Number Three, before 'Year 3000' hit Number Two and 'You Said No' landed them their first UK Number One. The tracks were taken from their eponymous debut album which went to Number Two in the UK albums chart and has currently sold more than 2.2 million copies worldwide.Busted's second album, A Present For Everyone, has also sold more than two million copies and included the UK Number One singles 'Crashed The Wedding' and 'Who's David'. Following its release, the band picked up Best British Breakthrough Act and Best Pop Act at the 2004 BRIT Awards. They went on to release the double A-side 'Thunderbirds / 3AM' which also topped the singles chart.In the same year, Bourne penned the Number One songs '5 Colours In Her Hair' and 'Obviously' for McFly - taking his tally of Number One singles as a songwriter to seven.Once Busted parted ways in in 2005, Bourne formed Son of Dork. The band's debut single, 'Ticket Outta Loserville', was a top three hit and follow up single 'Eddie's Song' landed in the Top 10.In 2013, Bourne, and fellow Busted member Matt Willis, came together with the members of McFly to form supergroup McBusted. They released their eponymous album at the end of 2014 which hit the UK Top 10 albums chart.In 2016, Busted reformed, signing to Warner Music's East West label, and released their third studio album, Night Driver. They followed this up in 2019 with Half Way There, which reached Number Two in the UK albums chart.Bourne released his first solo album, Safe Journey Home, in 2020 and this year has released a string of singles from the follow up record. His latest album Sugar Beach was released last month.



