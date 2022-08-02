Olivia Lunny Collaborates With Bhad Bhabie For New Single 'Vibe Check'



Canadian singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian singer/songwriter sensation Olivia Lunny has released her confident new single, 'VIBE CHECK', in collaboration with internationally-renowned Bhad Bhabie, available to stream globally today via Infinity & Recordings (Universal Music/ Virgin Music). Building on the momentum from her 2021 self-titled debut album, "VIBE CHECK" is Olivia Lunny's first ever collaboration on an original song.Previously partnering with world-famous artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty and Ty Dolla $ign, Bhad Bhabie brings her unapologetic energy to "VIBE CHECK" for an undeniably empowering single, set to become a summer hit.'VIBE CHECK' brings seductive beats and lyricism, emanating a confident and infectious energy that is dancefloor-ready.On the new single, Olivia Lunny said: "'VIBE CHECK' came together so organically. I was messing around in the studio with my long-time collaborator (AJ) and we found ourselves deep into Google searching 'Gen Z slang.' We laughed for way too long before stumbling upon the term 'vibe check.' All jokes aside, that simple phrase ended up inspiring an effortless flow of creativity and a full song within 3 hours."Listening back to our demo from the day, we both heard room for a feature. The nature of vibe check is empowering and sexy so it felt very fitting to collaborate with an artist like Bhad Bhabie. Her individuality, and undeniable confidence is exactly what this song stands for. I'm beyond excited as this is my very first collaboration on an original song.""Olivia has been making this beautiful art in her home of Canada for years and is poised to be the next big musical import from America's neighbor to the north." - Hollywood Life"Olivia Lunny's breezy pop scratches that early-aughts nostalgic itch, when life was simpler." - NYLON"Olivia Lunny is poised for success" - American Songwriter"it feels impossible not to be hypnotized by the beats that Lunny has put out" - Top40-Charts.com"Olivia Lunny is ready to cement herself in the charts" - NOTION"One song at a time, Lunny captivates the listener with each blissful melody. Her music career is undoubtedly on the rise" - FandomizeAs Olivia Lunny continues to steadily build on her success, it's apparent that the electronic-pop princess is destined for stardom.Canadian singer/songwriter Olivia Lunny delivers a dynamic breed of alt-pop, instantly infectious, but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit with her 2019 single "I Got You." The following year, she won the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation, inked her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and released her debut EP, To The Ones I Loved, marking her an artist to watch with standout tracks "Think Of Me" and "Bedsheets." In 2021, Olivia released her debut self-titled album featuring stacked hits such as disco-pop banger "Who Could Say No" and retro-vibed fan favorite "Sad To See You Happy." Continuing to captivate listeners with her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics, Olivia has collectively amassed more than 15 million global streams and garnered media support from the likes of iHeartRadio, Billboard, Official Charts, Paper, UPROXX, Refinery29, Nylon, Pride, Sweety High, and Parade among many others.



